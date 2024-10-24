TVS Motor Co Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 45.08% YoY

TVS Motor Co Q2 Results Live : TVS Motor Co has announced its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a significant uptick in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline increase of 13.78% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 45.08% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, TVS Motor Co's revenue grew by 8.6%, while profit saw a rise of 21.61%. This performance indicates a robust recovery and growth trajectory for the company.
The company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.18% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but were up 13.01% YoY, reflecting the company's investment in growth and operational efficiency.
Operating income also demonstrated a healthy increase, up by 13.52% QoQ and 23.63% YoY, indicating effective management and strong operational performance.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹11.8, marking a 45.14% increase YoY, further solidifying TVS Motor Co's profitability metrics.
Despite recent fluctuations, TVS Motor Co has delivered a -7.61% return in the last week, but a commendable 30.48% return over the last six months and a 26.52% year-to-date return.
Currently, TVS Motor Co boasts a market capitalization of ₹121,672.5 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹2958 and a low of ₹1548.5, showcasing its resilience in the market.
As of October 24, 2024, analysts are divided in their ratings for the company. Out of 37 analysts, 5 have rated it as Strong Sell, 5 as Sell, 11 as Hold, 11 as Buy, and 5 as Strong Buy, with the consensus recommendation leaning towards a Hold.
TVS Motor Co Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11301.68
|10406.86
|+8.6%
|9932.82
|+13.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|941.72
|943.46
|-0.18%
|833.33
|+13.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|259.29
|246.5
|+5.19%
|237.13
|+9.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|9918.6
|9188.45
|+7.95%
|8814.07
|+12.53%
|Operating Income
|1383.08
|1218.41
|+13.52%
|1118.75
|+23.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|887.52
|738.53
|+20.17%
|675.77
|+31.33%
|Net Income
|560.49
|460.88
|+21.61%
|386.34
|+45.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.8
|9.7
|+21.65%
|8.13
|+45.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹560.49Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹11301.68Cr
