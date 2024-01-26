TVS Motor Co Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 59.11% YOY

TVS Motor Co declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 25.39% & the profit increased by 59.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.82% and the profit increased by 23.92%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.71% q-o-q & increased by 19.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.33% q-o-q & increased by 54.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 59% Y-o-Y.

TVS Motor Co has delivered -0.79% return in the last 1 week, 45.84% return in last 6 months and -1.23% YTD return.

Currently the TVS Motor Co has a market cap of ₹95062.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2108.95 & ₹990.05 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024 out of 35 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

TVS Motor Co Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10113.94 9932.82 +1.82% 8066.13 +25.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 855.91 833.33 +2.71% 718.17 +19.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 242.42 237.13 +2.23% 215.91 +12.28% Total Operating Expense 8868.39 8814.07 +0.62% 7260.84 +22.14% Operating Income 1245.55 1118.75 +11.33% 805.29 +54.67% Net Income Before Taxes 750.23 675.77 +11.02% 463.84 +61.74% Net Income 478.75 386.34 +23.92% 300.89 +59.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.08 8.13 +23.99% 6.34 +59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹478.75Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹10113.94Cr

