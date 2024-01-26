Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TVS Motor Co Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 59.11% YOY

TVS Motor Co Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 59.11% YOY

TVS Motor Co Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 25.39% YoY & profit increased by 59.11% YoY

TVS Motor Co Q3 FY24 Results Live

TVS Motor Co declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 25.39% & the profit increased by 59.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.82% and the profit increased by 23.92%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.71% q-o-q & increased by 19.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.33% q-o-q & increased by 54.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 59% Y-o-Y.

TVS Motor Co has delivered -0.79% return in the last 1 week, 45.84% return in last 6 months and -1.23% YTD return.

Currently the TVS Motor Co has a market cap of 95062.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2108.95 & 990.05 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024 out of 35 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

TVS Motor Co Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10113.949932.82+1.82%8066.13+25.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total855.91833.33+2.71%718.17+19.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization242.42237.13+2.23%215.91+12.28%
Total Operating Expense8868.398814.07+0.62%7260.84+22.14%
Operating Income1245.551118.75+11.33%805.29+54.67%
Net Income Before Taxes750.23675.77+11.02%463.84+61.74%
Net Income478.75386.34+23.92%300.89+59.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.088.13+23.99%6.34+59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹478.75Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹10113.94Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

