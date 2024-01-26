TVS Motor Co Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 59.11% YOY

TVS Motor Co declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 25.39% & the profit increased by 59.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.82% and the profit increased by 23.92%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.71% q-o-q & increased by 19.18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 11.33% q-o-q & increased by 54.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 59% Y-o-Y.
TVS Motor Co has delivered -0.79% return in the last 1 week, 45.84% return in last 6 months and -1.23% YTD return.
Currently the TVS Motor Co has a market cap of ₹95062.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2108.95 & ₹990.05 respectively.
As of 26 Jan, 2024 out of 35 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
TVS Motor Co Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10113.94
|9932.82
|+1.82%
|8066.13
|+25.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|855.91
|833.33
|+2.71%
|718.17
|+19.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|242.42
|237.13
|+2.23%
|215.91
|+12.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|8868.39
|8814.07
|+0.62%
|7260.84
|+22.14%
|Operating Income
|1245.55
|1118.75
|+11.33%
|805.29
|+54.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|750.23
|675.77
|+11.02%
|463.84
|+61.74%
|Net Income
|478.75
|386.34
|+23.92%
|300.89
|+59.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.08
|8.13
|+23.99%
|6.34
|+59%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹478.75Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹10113.94Cr
