TVS Motor Co Q3 Results 2025:TVS Motor Co declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 10.09% & the profit increased by 18.23% YoY. Profit at ₹566.03 crore and revenue at ₹11134.63 crore. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.48% while the profit increased by 0.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.07% q-o-q & increased by 6.64% Y-o-Y. The operating income was also up by 1.3% q-o-q & increased by 12.48% Y-o-Y, indicating a strong operational performance despite some challenges.

TVS Motor Co Q3 Results

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹11.91, which reflects an increase of 18.15% YoY. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for the company’s profitability and efficiency in managing its costs.

TVS Motor Co has delivered a return of 1.92% in the last week, but has faced a -6.44% return over the last 6 months and a -1.38% YTD return, reflecting some volatility in the stock price.

Currently, TVS Motor Co has a market cap of ₹110888.9 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹2958 and a low of ₹1873. This market performance indicates a strong position within the automotive sector.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 34 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold.

TVS Motor Co Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11134.63 11301.68 -1.48% 10113.94 +10.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 912.77 941.72 -3.07% 855.91 +6.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 263.92 259.29 +1.79% 242.42 +8.87% Total Operating Expense 9733.6 9918.6 -1.87% 8868.39 +9.76% Operating Income 1401.03 1383.08 +1.3% 1245.55 +12.48% Net Income Before Taxes 905.92 887.52 +2.07% 750.23 +20.75% Net Income 566.03 560.49 +0.99% 478.75 +18.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.91 11.8 +0.93% 10.08 +18.15%