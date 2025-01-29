TVS Motor Co Q3 Results 2025:TVS Motor Co declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 10.09% & the profit increased by 18.23% YoY. Profit at ₹566.03 crore and revenue at ₹11134.63 crore. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.48% while the profit increased by 0.99%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.07% q-o-q & increased by 6.64% Y-o-Y. The operating income was also up by 1.3% q-o-q & increased by 12.48% Y-o-Y, indicating a strong operational performance despite some challenges.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹11.91, which reflects an increase of 18.15% YoY. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for the company’s profitability and efficiency in managing its costs.
TVS Motor Co has delivered a return of 1.92% in the last week, but has faced a -6.44% return over the last 6 months and a -1.38% YTD return, reflecting some volatility in the stock price.
Currently, TVS Motor Co has a market cap of ₹110888.9 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹2958 and a low of ₹1873. This market performance indicates a strong position within the automotive sector.
As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 34 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold.
TVS Motor Co Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11134.63
|11301.68
|-1.48%
|10113.94
|+10.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|912.77
|941.72
|-3.07%
|855.91
|+6.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|263.92
|259.29
|+1.79%
|242.42
|+8.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|9733.6
|9918.6
|-1.87%
|8868.39
|+9.76%
|Operating Income
|1401.03
|1383.08
|+1.3%
|1245.55
|+12.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|905.92
|887.52
|+2.07%
|750.23
|+20.75%
|Net Income
|566.03
|560.49
|+0.99%
|478.75
|+18.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.91
|11.8
|+0.93%
|10.08
|+18.15%
