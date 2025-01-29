TVS Motor Co Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 18.23% YOY, profit at ₹566.03 crore and revenue at ₹11134.63 crore

TVS Motor Co Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 10.09% YoY & profit increased by 18.23% YoY, profit at 566.03 crore and revenue at 11134.63 crore

Livemint
Published29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Advertisement
TVS Motor Co Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

TVS Motor Co Q3 Results 2025:TVS Motor Co declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 10.09% & the profit increased by 18.23% YoY. Profit at 566.03 crore and revenue at 11134.63 crore. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.48% while the profit increased by 0.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.07% q-o-q & increased by 6.64% Y-o-Y. The operating income was also up by 1.3% q-o-q & increased by 12.48% Y-o-Y, indicating a strong operational performance despite some challenges.

Advertisement

TVS Motor Co Q3 Results

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 11.91, which reflects an increase of 18.15% YoY. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for the company’s profitability and efficiency in managing its costs.

TVS Motor Co has delivered a return of 1.92% in the last week, but has faced a -6.44% return over the last 6 months and a -1.38% YTD return, reflecting some volatility in the stock price.

Currently, TVS Motor Co has a market cap of 110888.9 Cr with a 52-week high of 2958 and a low of 1873. This market performance indicates a strong position within the automotive sector.

Advertisement

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 34 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold.

TVS Motor Co Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11134.6311301.68-1.48%10113.94+10.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total912.77941.72-3.07%855.91+6.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization263.92259.29+1.79%242.42+8.87%
Total Operating Expense9733.69918.6-1.87%8868.39+9.76%
Operating Income1401.031383.08+1.3%1245.55+12.48%
Net Income Before Taxes905.92887.52+2.07%750.23+20.75%
Net Income566.03560.49+0.99%478.75+18.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.9111.8+0.93%10.08+18.15%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTVS Motor Co Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 18.23% YOY, profit at ₹566.03 crore and revenue at ₹11134.63 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹566.03Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹11134.63Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts