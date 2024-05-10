Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TVS Motor Co Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.14% YOY

TVS Motor Co Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.14% YOY

Livemint

TVS Motor Co Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 25.04% YoY & profit increased by 15.14% YoY

TVS Motor Co Q4 Results Live

TVS Motor Co Q4 Results Live : TVS Motor Co declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 25.04% & the profit increased by 15.14% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.71% and the profit decreased by 19.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.25% q-o-q & increased by 14.82% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 2.35% q-o-q & increased by 47.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.15 for Q4 which increased by 15.16% Y-o-Y. TVS Motor Co has delivered -3.08% return in the last 1 week, 21.23% return in the last 6 months, and -1.44% YTD return.

Currently, TVS Motor Co has a market cap of 94858.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2313.45 & 1220 respectively. As of 10 May, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 May, 2024, was to Hold.

TVS Motor Co Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10042.4710113.94-0.71%8031.4+25.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total875.2855.91+2.25%762.26+14.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization268.71242.42+10.84%231.78+15.93%
Total Operating Expense8826.218868.39-0.48%7209.29+22.43%
Operating Income1216.261245.55-2.35%822.11+47.94%
Net Income Before Taxes650.39750.23-13.31%486.5+33.69%
Net Income386.98478.75-19.17%336.1+15.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.1510.08-19.15%7.08+15.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹386.98Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹10042.47Cr

