TVS Motor Co Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.14% YOY

TVS Motor Co Q4 Results Live : TVS Motor Co declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 25.04% & the profit increased by 15.14% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.71% and the profit decreased by 19.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.25% q-o-q & increased by 14.82% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 2.35% q-o-q & increased by 47.94% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.15 for Q4 which increased by 15.16% Y-o-Y. TVS Motor Co has delivered -3.08% return in the last 1 week, 21.23% return in the last 6 months, and -1.44% YTD return.
Currently, TVS Motor Co has a market cap of ₹94858.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2313.45 & ₹1220 respectively. As of 10 May, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 10 May, 2024, was to Hold.
TVS Motor Co Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10042.47
|10113.94
|-0.71%
|8031.4
|+25.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|875.2
|855.91
|+2.25%
|762.26
|+14.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|268.71
|242.42
|+10.84%
|231.78
|+15.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|8826.21
|8868.39
|-0.48%
|7209.29
|+22.43%
|Operating Income
|1216.26
|1245.55
|-2.35%
|822.11
|+47.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|650.39
|750.23
|-13.31%
|486.5
|+33.69%
|Net Income
|386.98
|478.75
|-19.17%
|336.1
|+15.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.15
|10.08
|-19.15%
|7.08
|+15.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹386.98Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹10042.47Cr
