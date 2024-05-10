TVS Motor Co Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.14% YOY

TVS Motor Co Q4 Results Live : TVS Motor Co declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 25.04% & the profit increased by 15.14% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.71% and the profit decreased by 19.17%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.25% q-o-q & increased by 14.82% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 2.35% q-o-q & increased by 47.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.15 for Q4 which increased by 15.16% Y-o-Y. TVS Motor Co has delivered -3.08% return in the last 1 week, 21.23% return in the last 6 months, and -1.44% YTD return.

Currently, TVS Motor Co has a market cap of ₹94858.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2313.45 & ₹1220 respectively. As of 10 May, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 May, 2024, was to Hold.

TVS Motor Co Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10042.47 10113.94 -0.71% 8031.4 +25.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 875.2 855.91 +2.25% 762.26 +14.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 268.71 242.42 +10.84% 231.78 +15.93% Total Operating Expense 8826.21 8868.39 -0.48% 7209.29 +22.43% Operating Income 1216.26 1245.55 -2.35% 822.11 +47.94% Net Income Before Taxes 650.39 750.23 -13.31% 486.5 +33.69% Net Income 386.98 478.75 -19.17% 336.1 +15.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.15 10.08 -19.15% 7.08 +15.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹386.98Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹10042.47Cr

