TVS Motor Q1 results: PAT rises by 506% to 321 cr; board approves bonds issue

According to a regulatory filing by TVS Motors, the company reported EBITDA of Rs. 599 crores for the first quarter of 2022–23 as opposed to Rs. 274 crores in the first quarter of 2021–22, and the EBITDA margin for the quarter was 10% as opposed to the EBITDA margin of 7% reported in the first quarter of 2021–22. The company declared a standalone Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 432 crores in the first quarter of 2022–23 as opposed to Rs. 102 crores in the first quarter of 2021–22, according to a regulatory filing. The company recorded a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 321 crores for the current quarter as opposed to Rs. 53 crores for the first quarter of 2021–22, a growth of 506% YoY.