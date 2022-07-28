TVS Motor Q1 results: PAT rises by 506% to 321 cr; board approves bonds issue

On July 28, TVS Motor Company recorded a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 321 crores for the current quarter as opposed to Rs. 53 crores for the first quarter of 2021–22, a growth of 506% YoY.
On July 28, TVS Motor Company reported a consolidated profit of ₹305.37 crore for the quarter ended June (Q1FY23), compared to a loss of ₹10.55 crore for the same period the previous year. Its operating revenue increased by 56 per cent year over year to ₹7,315.70 crore from ₹4,689.34 crore in Q1FY22. In comparison to Q1 FY22's net profit of ₹53 crore, TVS Motor Company recorded a standalone net profit of ₹321 crore in Q1 FY23. In contrast to the Rs. 3,934 Crores reported in the quarter ended June 2021, TVS Motor Company recorded operational revenue of Rs. 6,009 Crores for the quarter ended June 2022.
According to a regulatory filing by TVS Motors, the company reported EBITDA of Rs. 599 crores for the first quarter of 2022–23 as opposed to Rs. 274 crores in the first quarter of 2021–22, and the EBITDA margin for the quarter was 10% as opposed to the EBITDA margin of 7% reported in the first quarter of 2021–22. The company declared a standalone Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 432 crores in the first quarter of 2022–23 as opposed to Rs. 102 crores in the first quarter of 2021–22, according to a regulatory filing. The company recorded a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 321 crores for the current quarter as opposed to Rs. 53 crores for the first quarter of 2021–22, a growth of 506% YoY.
TVS Motors has said in a regulatory filing that “The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports registered sales of 9.07 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 as against 6.58 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2021. Motorcycle sales registered 4.34 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 as against 4.05 Lakh units in quarter ended June 2021. Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2022 is 3.06 Lakh units as against the sales of 1.38 Lakh units in the first quarter of 2021- 22. The Company recorded highest two-wheeler exports in this quarter registering 2.96 Lakh units as against 2.90 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is 0.46 Lakh units as against 0.39 Lakh units during first quarter of 2021- 22. Electric Scooter sales registered 0.09 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 as against 0.01 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021."
The company has also informed to BSE by saying that “The Board approved the issue of Non – Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs. 125 Crores [Rupees One Hundred and Twenty Five Crores Only] on a private placement basis. The Board approved the sale of shares of Sundaram Holding USA Inc., (SHUI), a material subsidiary held by Sundaram Auto Components Limited (SACL), a wholly-owned subsidiary, thereby resulting in disposal of the material subsidiary, subject to the approval of the shareholders though postal ballot as required under Regulation 24(5) of the Listing Regulations."
Ms. Mansi Lall - Research Associate at Prabhudas Lilladher said “TVS maintained its double-digit EBITDA margin at 10%. The performance was supported by its revamped product portfolio and export momentum. We believe new product launches are also aiding the increased volume. TVS has been gaining market share in the export geographies as well, along with Indian market. We remain positive on the premium bike and scooter space."
Mr. Mitul Shah- Head of Research at Reliance Securities said “We expect TVSL's domestic volume to witness a double-digit growth in FY23E. We expect healthy >20% CAGR for export over FY21-FY24E on the back of strong sales in most of export markets and market share gain by company in few export geographies. In view of likely improvement in rural sales, strong products basket, improving brand equity, healthy export potential, better margin trajectory, healthy volumes over the next 2 years and better return ratio, we maintain BUY on TVSL with a TP of Rs921."
The shares of TVS Motors closed today at ₹867.60 apiece level, up by 2.09% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has surged 37.88% so far in 2022 and in the last 1 year the stock has gained 54.42%.