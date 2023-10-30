TVS Motor Q2 Results: Net profit up 32% at 537 crore, revenue rises 13%

TVS Motor Company on 30 October announced its quarterly reports for September 2023 and said its net profit grew 32 percent at ₹537 crore for Q2 FY2023-24, as against ₹408 crore during Q2 of of FY 2022-23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the firm's operating revenue increased by 13 percent at ₹8,145 crore in the September quarter of FY 2023-24, compared to ₹7,219 crore in Q2 of last year, it said in a stock regulatory filing.

Among other things, the company’s operating EBITDA grew by 22 percent at ₹900 crore for the second quarter of FY2023-24 as against EBITDA of ₹737 crore in Q2 FY 2022-23. It added the EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 11.0 percent as against the EBITDA margin of 10.2 percent, reported in the second quarter of 2022-23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!