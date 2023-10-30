Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TVS Motor Q2 Results: Net profit up 32% at 537 crore, revenue rises 13%

TVS Motor Q2 Results: Net profit up 32% at 537 crore, revenue rises 13%

Livemint

  • The firm's operating revenue increased by 13 percent at 8,145 crore in the September quarter of FY 2023-24, compared to 7,219 crore in Q2 of FY 2022-23.

(File) TVS Motors Company. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

TVS Motor Company on 30 October announced its quarterly reports for September 2023 and said its net profit grew 32 percent at 537 crore for Q2 FY2023-24, as against 408 crore during Q2 of of FY 2022-23.

Apart from this, the firm's operating revenue increased by 13 percent at 8,145 crore in the September quarter of FY 2023-24, compared to 7,219 crore in Q2 of last year, it said in a stock regulatory filing.

Among other things, the company’s operating EBITDA grew by 22 percent at 900 crore for the second quarter of FY2023-24 as against EBITDA of 737 crore in Q2 FY 2022-23. It added the EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 11.0 percent as against the EBITDA margin of 10.2 percent, reported in the second quarter of 2022-23.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 05:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.