TVS Motor Q3 net profit up 22.5% YoY to ₹353 cr; co declares ₹5 per share interim dividend1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 05:03 PM IST
- TVS Motor Q3 Results: The company's revenue grew by 14.7% at ₹6,545.42 crore in the third December as against ₹5,706.43 crore in the same quarter of last year.
Chennai-based TVS Motor Company Ltd on Tuesday posted a net profit of ₹352.75, up 22.5% on-year during the three months ended 31, December 2022 as compared to ₹288 crore in the corresponding period of last year.
