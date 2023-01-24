Chennai-based TVS Motor Company Ltd on Tuesday posted a net profit of ₹352.75, up 22.5% on-year during the three months ended 31, December 2022 as compared to ₹288 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The company's revenue grew by 14.7% at ₹6,545.42 crore in the third December as against ₹5,706.43 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The homegrown motorcycle manufacturer's operating EBITDA rose by 16% to ₹659 crore for the third quarter of FY23 as against ₹568 crore in third quarter of FY22. The company's operating EBITDA margin for the quarter came in at 10.1% as against 10% reported in the third quarter of FY22.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share aggregating to ₹238 crore for fiscal 2023.

Shares of TVS Motor Company Limited climbed 0.031% to settle at ₹982.00 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday.