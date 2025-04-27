Companies
TVS Motor looks to close FY25 on a high as scooter sales boost performance
SummaryAs analysts remain bullish about the prospects of TVS Motor, we list the five things to watch when TVS announces its results for the January to March quarter on Monday
For K.N. Radhakrishnan-led TVS Motor Company Ltd, the fiscal year 2025 was one of many firsts. The company managed to maintain a healthy balance of traditional fuel vehicles and the new-age electric vehicles to record its highest-ever sales of 4.7 million.
