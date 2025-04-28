TVS Motor remains bullish on growth as FY25 ends with strong momentum
SummaryThe third-largest two-wheeler seller saw its net profit jump 76% to ₹852 crore, up from ₹485 crore in the year-ago period, during January-March.
TVS Motor Co. Ltd announced better-than-expected earnings for the January-March period, citing strong scooter sales in the country that helped it record its highest-ever profit during the last fiscal year.
The Hosur-based TVS, which doesn't give forward guidance for growth, remains optimistic that the growth momentum during the current year will continue due to a reduction in interest rates, relief in income tax and a normal monsoon.