TVS Motor Ltd consolidated net profit rose 9% to ₹288 crore during the three months ended December period as compared to ₹266 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The company's revenue grew by 6% at ₹5,706 crore in the third quarter, its highest ever as against ₹5,391 crores in the same quarter of last year.

On Monday, TVS Motor shares were down over 2% to close at ₹636.95 apiece on NSE.

TVS Motor has also posted its highest ever EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹568 crore in the reporting period as opposed ₹511 crore a year ago, despite various challenges in terms of increase in commodity costs and shortage in semiconductors.

Meanwhile, EBITDA margins stood at 10% during the third quarter.

The company registered total two-wheeler sales of 8.35 Lakh units in the current quarter as against 9.52 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2020.

Two-wheeler export sales grew by 12% compared to Q3 of the last financial year. Motorcycles registered sales of 4.46 lakh units as against sales of 4.26 lakh units and scooters registered sales of 2.56 lakh units as against 3.11 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2020.

