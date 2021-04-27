TVS Motor reports substantial jump in revenue, profit for Q4 on low base effect

“TVS delivered healthy performance in 4QFY21. We expect its domestic volume to witness a double-digit growth in FY22E. We expect healthy 14% CAGR for export over FY21E-FY23E on the back of strong sales in African markets. In view of healthy rural sales, strong products basket, improving brand equity, healthy export potential, better margin trajectory, healthy volumes over the next two years and better return ratio, we maintain BUY on TVSL with a 2-Year Target Price of Rs575," said Mitul Shah, head of research, Reliance Securities.