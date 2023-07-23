TVS Motors Q1FY24 earnings preview: Sales and margin are expected to grow

TVS Motors Q1FY24 earnings preview: Sales and margin are expected to grow1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 03:31 PM IST
TVS Motor is expected to announce strong Q1 results, driven by robust sales and margin expansion. Risks include economic slowdown, rising raw material costs, and competition. Domestic and export sales are predicted to increase, fueled by new products and cost savings.
TVS Motor, India's second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results for FY2024 in this week. Analysts are expecting the company to report strong earnings growth, driven by robust sales and margin expansion. The company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for two-wheelers in India and the increasing exports of its products.
