TVS Motors Q1FY24 earnings preview: Sales and margin are expected to grow

TVS Motor, India's second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results for FY2024 in this week. Analysts are expecting the company to report strong earnings growth, driven by robust sales and margin expansion. The company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for two-wheelers in India and the increasing exports of its products.

However, there are some risks to the company's outlook. These risks include the slowdown in the Indian economy, the rising cost of raw materials, and the increasing competition from other two-wheeler manufacturers.

TVS Motor is expected to report strong earnings growth in the first quarter of FY2024, driven by robust sales and margin expansion. Domestic sales are predicted to increase by 10-12% year on year, while exports are expected to increase as well. Fueled by a favorable product mix and cost savings from a new manufacturing site in Tamil Nadu.

TVS Motor's sales are expected to grow in the first quarter due to strong demand for its motorcycles and scooters. The company's domestic sales are expected to grow, driven by the increasing popularity of its new products, such as the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the TVS Ntorq 125. The company's exports are also expected to grow, driven by the increasing demand for its products in international markets, such as Indonesia, Latin America, and Africa.

The company's product mix is expected to improve in the first quarter, as it will be launching new premium products, such as the TVS Ronin. The company's cost savings are also expected to improve in the first quarter, as it will be able to benefit from the economies of scale at its new manufacturing facility.

