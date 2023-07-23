TVS Motors Q1FY24 earnings preview: Sales and margin are expected to grow

TVS Motor's sales are expected to grow in the first quarter due to strong demand for its motorcycles and scooters. The company's domestic sales are expected to grow, driven by the increasing popularity of its new products, such as the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the TVS Ntorq 125. The company's exports are also expected to grow, driven by the increasing demand for its products in international markets, such as Indonesia, Latin America, and Africa.