Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  U H Zaveri Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 79.61% YoY

U H Zaveri Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 79.61% YoY

Livemint

U H Zaveri Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 39.76% YoY & Profit Increased by 79.61% YoY

U H Zaveri Q3 FY24 Results Live

U H Zaveri declared their Q3 FY24 results on 10 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 39.76% & the profit increased by 79.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 89.85% and the profit decreased by 9.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 35.51% q-o-q & increased by 41.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.91% q-o-q & decreased by 55.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.34 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 9.68% Y-o-Y.

U H Zaveri has delivered -5.69% return in the last 1 week, 0.56% return in the last 6 months, and 0.51% YTD return.

Currently, U H Zaveri has a market cap of 46.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 80.1 & 29.8 respectively.

U H Zaveri Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.724.07+89.85%5.52+39.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.10.07+35.51%0.07+41.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization00.01-84.21%0+∞%
Total Operating Expense7.353.72+97.52%4.7+56.42%
Operating Income0.370.34+6.91%0.82-55.31%
Net Income Before Taxes0.40.4+0.25%0.19+104.01%
Net Income0.340.38-9.05%0.19+79.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.340.37-8.11%0.31+9.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.34Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹7.72Cr

