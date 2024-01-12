U H Zaveri Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 79.61% YoY

U H Zaveri declared their Q3 FY24 results on 10 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 39.76% & the profit increased by 79.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 89.85% and the profit decreased by 9.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 35.51% q-o-q & increased by 41.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.91% q-o-q & decreased by 55.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.34 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 9.68% Y-o-Y.

U H Zaveri has delivered -5.69% return in the last 1 week, 0.56% return in the last 6 months, and 0.51% YTD return.

Currently, U H Zaveri has a market cap of ₹46.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹80.1 & ₹29.8 respectively.

U H Zaveri Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.72 4.07 +89.85% 5.52 +39.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.1 0.07 +35.51% 0.07 +41.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0.01 -84.21% 0 +∞% Total Operating Expense 7.35 3.72 +97.52% 4.7 +56.42% Operating Income 0.37 0.34 +6.91% 0.82 -55.31% Net Income Before Taxes 0.4 0.4 +0.25% 0.19 +104.01% Net Income 0.34 0.38 -9.05% 0.19 +79.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.34 0.37 -8.11% 0.31 +9.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.34Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹7.72Cr

