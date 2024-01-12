U H Zaveri Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 79.61% YoY

U H Zaveri declared their Q3 FY24 results on 10 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 39.76% & the profit increased by 79.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 89.85% and the profit decreased by 9.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 35.51% q-o-q & increased by 41.88% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.91% q-o-q & decreased by 55.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.34 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 9.68% Y-o-Y.
U H Zaveri has delivered -5.69% return in the last 1 week, 0.56% return in the last 6 months, and 0.51% YTD return.
Currently, U H Zaveri has a market cap of ₹46.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹80.1 & ₹29.8 respectively.
U H Zaveri Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7.72
|4.07
|+89.85%
|5.52
|+39.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.1
|0.07
|+35.51%
|0.07
|+41.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0.01
|-84.21%
|0
|+∞%
|Total Operating Expense
|7.35
|3.72
|+97.52%
|4.7
|+56.42%
|Operating Income
|0.37
|0.34
|+6.91%
|0.82
|-55.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.4
|0.4
|+0.25%
|0.19
|+104.01%
|Net Income
|0.34
|0.38
|-9.05%
|0.19
|+79.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.34
|0.37
|-8.11%
|0.31
|+9.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.34Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹7.72Cr
