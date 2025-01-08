U H Zaveri Q3 Results 2025:U H Zaveri declared their Q3 results on 07 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline by 100.85% year-over-year. However, the profit faced a drastic decline of 94.82% YoY, amounting to ₹0.02 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹15.51 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, U H Zaveri experienced revenue growth of 130.98%, while profits saw a decrease of 58.84%. This indicates challenges in maintaining profitability despite higher sales.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 57.78% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 14.06% year-over-year, reflecting rising operational costs.

The operating income took a hit, down by 71.57% q-o-q and a staggering 93.75% Y-o-Y. This significant drop raises concerns about the company's cost management strategies.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹0.02, which has decreased by 94.89% year-over-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by the company.

U H Zaveri has delivered -10.1% return in the last 1 week, -30.51% return in last 6 months, and -10.1% YTD return, indicating a bearish trend in the stock performance.

Currently, U H Zaveri holds a market capitalization of ₹15.16 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹55 and a low of ₹14.27, showcasing volatility in the stock price.

U H Zaveri Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15.51 6.71 +130.98% 7.72 +100.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.11 0.07 +57.78% 0.1 +14.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -50% 0 +488.89% Total Operating Expense 15.48 6.63 +133.45% 7.35 +110.6% Operating Income 0.02 0.08 -71.57% 0.37 -93.75% Net Income Before Taxes 0.02 0.06 -63.97% 0.4 -94.28% Net Income 0.02 0.04 -58.84% 0.34 -94.82% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 0.04 -56.6% 0.34 -94.89%