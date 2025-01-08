U H Zaveri Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 94.82% YOY, profit at ₹0.02 crore and revenue at ₹15.51 crore

Hello User
U H Zaveri Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025

U H Zaveri Q3 Results 2025:U H Zaveri declared their Q3 results on 07 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline by 100.85% year-over-year. However, the profit faced a drastic decline of 94.82% YoY, amounting to 0.02 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at 15.51 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, U H Zaveri experienced revenue growth of 130.98%, while profits saw a decrease of 58.84%. This indicates challenges in maintaining profitability despite higher sales.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 57.78% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 14.06% year-over-year, reflecting rising operational costs.

The operating income took a hit, down by 71.57% q-o-q and a staggering 93.75% Y-o-Y. This significant drop raises concerns about the company's cost management strategies.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at 0.02, which has decreased by 94.89% year-over-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by the company.

U H Zaveri has delivered -10.1% return in the last 1 week, -30.51% return in last 6 months, and -10.1% YTD return, indicating a bearish trend in the stock performance.

Currently, U H Zaveri holds a market capitalization of 15.16 Crore, with a 52-week high of 55 and a low of 14.27, showcasing volatility in the stock price.

U H Zaveri Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15.516.71+130.98%7.72+100.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.110.07+57.78%0.1+14.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-50%0+488.89%
Total Operating Expense15.486.63+133.45%7.35+110.6%
Operating Income0.020.08-71.57%0.37-93.75%
Net Income Before Taxes0.020.06-63.97%0.4-94.28%
Net Income0.020.04-58.84%0.34-94.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.020.04-56.6%0.34-94.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.02Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹15.51Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

