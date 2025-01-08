U H Zaveri Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 94.82% YOY, profit at ₹0.02 crore and revenue at ₹15.51 crore

U H Zaveri Q3 Results 2025:U H Zaveri declared their Q3 results on 07 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline by 100.85% year-over-year. However, the profit faced a drastic decline of 94.82% YoY, amounting to ₹0.02 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹15.51 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, U H Zaveri experienced revenue growth of 130.98%, while profits saw a decrease of 58.84%. This indicates challenges in maintaining profitability despite higher sales.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 57.78% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 14.06% year-over-year, reflecting rising operational costs.
The operating income took a hit, down by 71.57% q-o-q and a staggering 93.75% Y-o-Y. This significant drop raises concerns about the company's cost management strategies.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹0.02, which has decreased by 94.89% year-over-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by the company.
U H Zaveri has delivered -10.1% return in the last 1 week, -30.51% return in last 6 months, and -10.1% YTD return, indicating a bearish trend in the stock performance.
Currently, U H Zaveri holds a market capitalization of ₹15.16 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹55 and a low of ₹14.27, showcasing volatility in the stock price.
U H Zaveri Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15.51
|6.71
|+130.98%
|7.72
|+100.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.11
|0.07
|+57.78%
|0.1
|+14.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-50%
|0
|+488.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|15.48
|6.63
|+133.45%
|7.35
|+110.6%
|Operating Income
|0.02
|0.08
|-71.57%
|0.37
|-93.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.02
|0.06
|-63.97%
|0.4
|-94.28%
|Net Income
|0.02
|0.04
|-58.84%
|0.34
|-94.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|0.04
|-56.6%
|0.34
|-94.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.02Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹15.51Cr
