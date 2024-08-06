Uber returns to profitability on continued demand for rides and delivery
SummarySecond-quarter results beat expectations, and the company projected sales growth.
Uber Technologies returned to profitability on the back of solid growth in its ride-share and food-delivery businesses last quarter, signaling that it was continuing to be disciplined about costs even as demand had bounced back after the pandemic.
