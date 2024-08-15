UCAL Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 48.17% YoY

UCAL Q1 Results Live : UCAL Q1 Results Live: UCAL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.5% and the loss decreased by 48.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.66% and the loss decreased by a significant 86.08%.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a sharp rise, increasing by 47.66% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and by 3.26% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a substantial increase in the company’s operational costs over the past quarter and year.
Despite the rise in SG&A expenses, UCAL reported a significant improvement in operating income, which was up by 337.07% q-o-q and increased by an impressive 791.91% Y-o-Y. This sharp rise in operating income reflects the company's efforts to enhance operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.14, which marks an increase of 47.95% Y-o-Y. This improvement in EPS is a positive sign for the shareholders, indicating a reduction in per-share losses.
In terms of returns, UCAL has delivered a 0.93% return in the last week, a 5.7% return in the last 6 months, and a 12.82% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These returns suggest a steady performance by the company in the stock market.
Currently, UCAL has a market cap of ₹366.38 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹195.5, and the 52-week low is ₹128.25. This market performance reflects investor confidence in the company's growth prospects.
UCAL Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|187.07
|177.06
|+5.66%
|184.31
|+1.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|44.05
|29.83
|+47.66%
|42.66
|+3.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.1
|4.51
|+124.18%
|8.58
|+17.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|182.25
|179.09
|+1.76%
|185.01
|-1.49%
|Operating Income
|4.82
|-2.03
|+337.07%
|-0.7
|+791.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.64
|-4.51
|+63.69%
|-4.42
|+62.93%
|Net Income
|-2.51
|-18.05
|+86.08%
|-4.85
|+48.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.14
|2.1
|-154.17%
|-2.19
|+47.95%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess