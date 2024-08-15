UCAL Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 48.17% YoY

UCAL Q1 Results Live : UCAL Q1 Results Live: UCAL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.5% and the loss decreased by 48.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.66% and the loss decreased by a significant 86.08%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a sharp rise, increasing by 47.66% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and by 3.26% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a substantial increase in the company’s operational costs over the past quarter and year.

Despite the rise in SG&A expenses, UCAL reported a significant improvement in operating income, which was up by 337.07% q-o-q and increased by an impressive 791.91% Y-o-Y. This sharp rise in operating income reflects the company's efforts to enhance operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.14, which marks an increase of 47.95% Y-o-Y. This improvement in EPS is a positive sign for the shareholders, indicating a reduction in per-share losses.

In terms of returns, UCAL has delivered a 0.93% return in the last week, a 5.7% return in the last 6 months, and a 12.82% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These returns suggest a steady performance by the company in the stock market.

Currently, UCAL has a market cap of ₹366.38 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹195.5, and the 52-week low is ₹128.25. This market performance reflects investor confidence in the company's growth prospects.

UCAL Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 187.07 177.06 +5.66% 184.31 +1.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 44.05 29.83 +47.66% 42.66 +3.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.1 4.51 +124.18% 8.58 +17.81% Total Operating Expense 182.25 179.09 +1.76% 185.01 -1.49% Operating Income 4.82 -2.03 +337.07% -0.7 +791.91% Net Income Before Taxes -1.64 -4.51 +63.69% -4.42 +62.93% Net Income -2.51 -18.05 +86.08% -4.85 +48.17% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.14 2.1 -154.17% -2.19 +47.95%