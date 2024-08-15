UCAL Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 48.17% YoY

UCAL Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.5% YoY & loss decreased by 48.17% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM IST
UCAL Q1 Results Live
UCAL Q1 Results Live

UCAL Q1 Results Live : UCAL Q1 Results Live: UCAL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.5% and the loss decreased by 48.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.66% and the loss decreased by a significant 86.08%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a sharp rise, increasing by 47.66% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and by 3.26% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a substantial increase in the company’s operational costs over the past quarter and year.

Despite the rise in SG&A expenses, UCAL reported a significant improvement in operating income, which was up by 337.07% q-o-q and increased by an impressive 791.91% Y-o-Y. This sharp rise in operating income reflects the company's efforts to enhance operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -1.14, which marks an increase of 47.95% Y-o-Y. This improvement in EPS is a positive sign for the shareholders, indicating a reduction in per-share losses.

In terms of returns, UCAL has delivered a 0.93% return in the last week, a 5.7% return in the last 6 months, and a 12.82% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These returns suggest a steady performance by the company in the stock market.

Currently, UCAL has a market cap of 366.38 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is 195.5, and the 52-week low is 128.25. This market performance reflects investor confidence in the company's growth prospects.

UCAL Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue187.07177.06+5.66%184.31+1.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total44.0529.83+47.66%42.66+3.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.14.51+124.18%8.58+17.81%
Total Operating Expense182.25179.09+1.76%185.01-1.49%
Operating Income4.82-2.03+337.07%-0.7+791.91%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.64-4.51+63.69%-4.42+62.93%
Net Income-2.51-18.05+86.08%-4.85+48.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.142.1-154.17%-2.19+47.95%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-2.51Cr
₹187.07Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsUCAL Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 48.17% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue