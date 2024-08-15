Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  UCAL Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 48.17% YoY

UCAL Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 48.17% YoY

Livemint

UCAL Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.5% YoY & loss decreased by 48.17% YoY

UCAL Q1 Results Live

UCAL Q1 Results Live : UCAL Q1 Results Live: UCAL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.5% and the loss decreased by 48.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.66% and the loss decreased by a significant 86.08%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a sharp rise, increasing by 47.66% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and by 3.26% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a substantial increase in the company’s operational costs over the past quarter and year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Despite the rise in SG&A expenses, UCAL reported a significant improvement in operating income, which was up by 337.07% q-o-q and increased by an impressive 791.91% Y-o-Y. This sharp rise in operating income reflects the company's efforts to enhance operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -1.14, which marks an increase of 47.95% Y-o-Y. This improvement in EPS is a positive sign for the shareholders, indicating a reduction in per-share losses.

In terms of returns, UCAL has delivered a 0.93% return in the last week, a 5.7% return in the last 6 months, and a 12.82% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These returns suggest a steady performance by the company in the stock market.

Currently, UCAL has a market cap of 366.38 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is 195.5, and the 52-week low is 128.25. This market performance reflects investor confidence in the company's growth prospects.

UCAL Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue187.07177.06+5.66%184.31+1.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total44.0529.83+47.66%42.66+3.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.14.51+124.18%8.58+17.81%
Total Operating Expense182.25179.09+1.76%185.01-1.49%
Operating Income4.82-2.03+337.07%-0.7+791.91%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.64-4.51+63.69%-4.42+62.93%
Net Income-2.51-18.05+86.08%-4.85+48.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.142.1-154.17%-2.19+47.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.51Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹187.07Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.