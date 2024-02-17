Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  UCAL Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.87Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.05% YoY

UCAL Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.87Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.05% YoY

UCAL Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 6.05% YoY & loss at 0.87Cr

UCAL Q3 FY24 Results Live

UCAL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.05% & the loss came at 0.87cr. It is noteworthy that UCAL had declared a profit of 0.24cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.15% q-o-q & increased by 12.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 70.9% q-o-q & decreased by 66.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.39 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 454.55% Y-o-Y.

UCAL has delivered -10.67% return in the last 1 week, 21.95% return in the last 6 months, and 8.58% YTD return.

Currently, UCAL has a market cap of 352.6 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 185 & 105.45 respectively.

UCAL Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue187.29174.48+7.34%199.35-6.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total45.9642.11+9.15%40.75+12.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.0110.29-2.78%9.38+6.72%
Total Operating Expense185.86169.54+9.63%195.07-4.73%
Operating Income1.444.94-70.9%4.28-66.35%
Net Income Before Taxes0.69-0.61+212.59%0.91-24.26%
Net Income-0.87-1.49+41.32%0.24-460.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.39-0.67+41.79%0.11-454.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.87Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹187.29Cr

