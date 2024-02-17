UCAL Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.87Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.05% YoY

UCAL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.05% & the loss came at ₹0.87cr. It is noteworthy that UCAL had declared a profit of ₹0.24cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.15% q-o-q & increased by 12.8% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 70.9% q-o-q & decreased by 66.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.39 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 454.55% Y-o-Y.
UCAL has delivered -10.67% return in the last 1 week, 21.95% return in the last 6 months, and 8.58% YTD return.
Currently, UCAL has a market cap of ₹352.6 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹185 & ₹105.45 respectively.
UCAL Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|187.29
|174.48
|+7.34%
|199.35
|-6.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|45.96
|42.11
|+9.15%
|40.75
|+12.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.01
|10.29
|-2.78%
|9.38
|+6.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|185.86
|169.54
|+9.63%
|195.07
|-4.73%
|Operating Income
|1.44
|4.94
|-70.9%
|4.28
|-66.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.69
|-0.61
|+212.59%
|0.91
|-24.26%
|Net Income
|-0.87
|-1.49
|+41.32%
|0.24
|-460.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.39
|-0.67
|+41.79%
|0.11
|-454.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.87Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹187.29Cr
