UCAL Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.87Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.05% YoY

UCAL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.05% & the loss came at ₹0.87cr. It is noteworthy that UCAL had declared a profit of ₹0.24cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.15% q-o-q & increased by 12.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 70.9% q-o-q & decreased by 66.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.39 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 454.55% Y-o-Y.

UCAL has delivered -10.67% return in the last 1 week, 21.95% return in the last 6 months, and 8.58% YTD return.

Currently, UCAL has a market cap of ₹352.6 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹185 & ₹105.45 respectively.

UCAL Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 187.29 174.48 +7.34% 199.35 -6.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 45.96 42.11 +9.15% 40.75 +12.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.01 10.29 -2.78% 9.38 +6.72% Total Operating Expense 185.86 169.54 +9.63% 195.07 -4.73% Operating Income 1.44 4.94 -70.9% 4.28 -66.35% Net Income Before Taxes 0.69 -0.61 +212.59% 0.91 -24.26% Net Income -0.87 -1.49 +41.32% 0.24 -460.25% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.39 -0.67 +41.79% 0.11 -454.55%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.87Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹187.29Cr

