UCO Bank posts 24pc on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹665.7 cr in Jan-Mar

Kolkata, Apr 28 (PTI) UCO Bank on Monday reported a nearly 24 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹665.72 crore for the quarter ended March.

The state-owned lender’s bottomline stood at ₹537.86 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Consolidated total income for the period under review was around ₹8,136 crore, up from ₹6,984 crore a year ago, it said.

For the full year ended March 31, 2025, UCO Bank’s consolidated net profit stood at ₹2,468 crore compared to ₹1,671 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

The bank’s asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declining to 2.69 per cent as of March 31 from 3.46 per cent a year ago, while the net NPA ratio fell to 0.50 per cent from 0.89 per cent. The provision coverage ratio stood at 96.69 per cent.

The lender’s total business rose 14.12 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,13,527 crore as of March, driven by a 17.72 per cent growth in gross advances to ₹2,19,985 crore and an 11.56-per cent increase in total deposits to ₹2,93,542 crore.

The retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) portfolio grew 25.74 per cent on-year to ₹1,22,613 crore, led by a 35.09-per cent surge in retail advances, a 20.02-per cent rise in agriculture advances, and an 18.55-per cent growth in MSME lending.

As of March 31, UCO Bank had 3,302 domestic branches, two overseas branches (Hong Kong and Singapore), and one representative office in Iran.