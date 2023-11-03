UCO Bank Q2 Results: Net profit declines 20% to 402 crore

UCO Bank Q2 Results: The bank had reported a net profit of ₹505 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago

State-owned UCO Bank on Friday reported a 20 per cent decline in its net profit to ₹402 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. The bank had reported a net profit of ₹505 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income of the Kolkata-headquartered lender during the July-September period rose to ₹5,866 crore from ₹4,965 crore in the year-ago period, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing. Interest income during Q2 FY24 rose to ₹5,219 crore as against ₹4,185 crore.

There was an improvement in the bank's asset quality as the gross NPAs dipped to 4.14 per cent of the gross advances as of end-September 2023 over 6.58 per cent in the previous fiscal.

Net NPAs too came down to 1.11 per cent as compared to 1.99 per cent a year ago.

The bank's total provisioning for the latest September quarter stood at ₹336 crore, down from ₹400 crore earlier, as per the filing.

