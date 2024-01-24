Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  UCO Bank Q3 results: Profit down 23% at 503 crore, income rises to 6,413 crore YoY

UCO Bank Q3 results: Profit down 23% at 503 crore, income rises to 6,413 crore YoY

PTI

(File) UCO Bank Connaught Place Branch in New Delhi. Photo By Pradeep Gaur/ Mint

State-owned UCO Bank on Wednesday reported 23 per cent decline in net profit at 503 crore for December quarter 2023-24.

The Kolkata-based lender had logged a net profit of 653 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Operating profit was almost flat at 1,119 crore as against 1,354 crore in December 2022 quarter.

Total income increased to 6,413 crore from 5,451 crore in the same period last year, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income also rose to 5,552 crore over 4,627 crore.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 3.85 per cent of gross loans by the end of December 2023 from 5.63 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.98 per cent as compared to 1.66 per cent in 2022.

As a result, provisions for bad loans declined to 116 crore from 220 crore a year ago.

The capital adequacy ratio rose to 16.01 per cent from 14.32 per cent at the end of December quarter FY22.

