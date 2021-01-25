UCO Bank reports Q3 net profit of Rs35.44 cr

UCO Bank reports Q3 net profit of Rs35.44 cr1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 01:01 PM IST
Total income falls marginally to Rs4,466.97 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs4,514.21 crore reported in the same period of 2019-20, UCO Bank
Public sector UCO Bank on Monday reported a net profit of ₹35.44 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, on account of lower provisioning for bad loans.
The Kolkata-based bank had reported a net loss of ₹960.17 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal year.
Indian Oil raises ₹1,290 cr in debt1 min read . 02:51 PM IST
China's Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate: Report3 min read . 02:08 PM IST
TCS pips Reliance Industries to become India's most valued firm1 min read . 01:56 PM IST
'There will be some consolidation in data centres'3 min read . 01:21 PM IST
Total income, however, fell marginally to ₹4,466.97 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal as against ₹4,514.21 crore reported in the same period of 2019-20, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's bad loans ratio stood at 9.80% of the gross loans in the quarter ended December 2020, as against 19.45% in the year-ago period.
Net non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 2.97% against 6.34%.
Provisions for bad loans fell sharply to ₹393.06 crore for the quarter under review from ₹1,645.51 crore a year ago.
Shares of UCO Bank were trading 2.64% higher at Rs13.22 apiece on the BSE.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.