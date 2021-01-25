UCO Bank reports Q3 net profit of Rs35.44 cr

Public sector UCO Bank on Monday reported a net profit of ₹35.44 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, on account of lower provisioning for bad loans.

The Kolkata-based bank had reported a net loss of ₹960.17 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal year.

Total income, however, fell marginally to ₹4,466.97 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal as against ₹4,514.21 crore reported in the same period of 2019-20, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's bad loans ratio stood at 9.80% of the gross loans in the quarter ended December 2020, as against 19.45% in the year-ago period.

Net non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 2.97% against 6.34%.

Provisions for bad loans fell sharply to ₹393.06 crore for the quarter under review from ₹1,645.51 crore a year ago.

Shares of UCO Bank were trading 2.64% higher at Rs13.22 apiece on the BSE.

