OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >UCO Bank reports Q3 net profit of Rs35.44 cr
The Kolkata-based bank had reported a net loss of ₹960.17 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal year.
The Kolkata-based bank had reported a net loss of 960.17 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal year.

UCO Bank reports Q3 net profit of Rs35.44 cr

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 01:01 PM IST PTI

Total income falls marginally to Rs4,466.97 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs4,514.21 crore reported in the same period of 2019-20, UCO Bank

Public sector UCO Bank on Monday reported a net profit of 35.44 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, on account of lower provisioning for bad loans.

The Kolkata-based bank had reported a net loss of 960.17 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Total income, however, fell marginally to 4,466.97 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal as against 4,514.21 crore reported in the same period of 2019-20, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's bad loans ratio stood at 9.80% of the gross loans in the quarter ended December 2020, as against 19.45% in the year-ago period.

Net non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 2.97% against 6.34%.

Provisions for bad loans fell sharply to 393.06 crore for the quarter under review from 1,645.51 crore a year ago.

Shares of UCO Bank were trading 2.64% higher at Rs13.22 apiece on the BSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout