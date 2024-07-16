UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS Q1 results : loss at ₹10.28Cr, Revenue increased by 31.88% YoY

UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS Q1 Results Live : UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 31.88% & the loss came at ₹10.28cr.
It is noteworthy that UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS had declared profit of ₹4.21cr in previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.02% q-o-q & increased by 88.24% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 67.29% q-o-q & decreased by 25.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.18 for Q1 which decreased by 228.57% Y-o-Y.
Currently the UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS has a market cap of ₹2477.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹48.6 & ₹33.15 respectively.
UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|324.82
|348.35
|-6.75%
|246.3
|+31.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|44.5
|36.77
|+21.02%
|23.64
|+88.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.3
|19.13
|+32.25%
|9.25
|+173.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|311.17
|306.62
|+1.48%
|227.94
|+36.51%
|Operating Income
|13.65
|41.73
|-67.29%
|18.36
|-25.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-14.01
|26.85
|-152.18%
|6.31
|-322.03%
|Net Income
|-10.28
|19.79
|-151.95%
|4.21
|-344.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.18
|0.35
|-151.43%
|0.14
|-228.57%