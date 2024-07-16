UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS Q1 results : loss at ₹10.28Cr, Revenue increased by 31.88% YoY

UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS Q1 results : Revenue increased by 31.88% YoY & loss at 10.28Cr

First Published16 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS Q1 Results Live
UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS Q1 Results Live

UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS Q1 Results Live : UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 31.88% & the loss came at 10.28cr.

It is noteworthy that UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS had declared profit of 4.21cr in previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.02% q-o-q & increased by 88.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 67.29% q-o-q & decreased by 25.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.18 for Q1 which decreased by 228.57% Y-o-Y.

Currently the UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS has a market cap of 2477.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of 48.6 & 33.15 respectively.

UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue324.82348.35-6.75%246.3+31.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total44.536.77+21.02%23.64+88.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.319.13+32.25%9.25+173.51%
Total Operating Expense311.17306.62+1.48%227.94+36.51%
Operating Income13.6541.73-67.29%18.36-25.65%
Net Income Before Taxes-14.0126.85-152.18%6.31-322.03%
Net Income-10.2819.79-151.95%4.21-344.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.180.35-151.43%0.14-228.57%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>-10.28Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>324.82Cr
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
