UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS Q1 results : loss at ₹10.28Cr, Revenue increased by 31.88% YoY

UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS Q1 results : Revenue increased by 31.88% YoY & loss at ₹ 10.28Cr

UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS Q1 Results Live : UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 31.88% & the loss came at ₹10.28cr.

It is noteworthy that UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS had declared profit of ₹4.21cr in previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.02% q-o-q & increased by 88.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 67.29% q-o-q & decreased by 25.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.18 for Q1 which decreased by 228.57% Y-o-Y.

Currently the UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS has a market cap of ₹2477.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹48.6 & ₹33.15 respectively.

UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 324.82 348.35 -6.75% 246.3 +31.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 44.5 36.77 +21.02% 23.64 +88.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.3 19.13 +32.25% 9.25 +173.51% Total Operating Expense 311.17 306.62 +1.48% 227.94 +36.51% Operating Income 13.65 41.73 -67.29% 18.36 -25.65% Net Income Before Taxes -14.01 26.85 -152.18% 6.31 -322.03% Net Income -10.28 19.79 -151.95% 4.21 -344.18% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.18 0.35 -151.43% 0.14 -228.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-10.28Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹324.82Cr

