Uday Jewellery Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 15.04% YoY

Uday Jewellery Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.33% & the profit increased by 15.04% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.63% and the profit increased by 4.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.87% q-o-q & increased by 43.49% YoY.
The operating income was up by 13.57% q-o-q & increased by 20.61% YoY.
The EPS is ₹1.31 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 14.91% YoY.
Uday Jewellery Industries has delivered -6.19% return in the last 1 week, 43.44% return in the last 6 months, and -3.41% YTD return.
Currently, Uday Jewellery Industries has a market cap of ₹427.22 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹253.7 & ₹75.8 respectively.
Uday Jewellery Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|54.65
|42.48
|+28.63%
|44.67
|+22.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.93
|0.87
|+6.87%
|0.65
|+43.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.07
|0.07
|-0.14%
|0.07
|+5.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|50.47
|38.81
|+30.06%
|41.21
|+22.48%
|Operating Income
|4.17
|3.68
|+13.57%
|3.46
|+20.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.86
|3.68
|+4.81%
|3.24
|+19.01%
|Net Income
|2.89
|2.76
|+4.82%
|2.51
|+15.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.31
|1.25
|+4.8%
|1.14
|+14.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.89Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹54.65Cr
