Uday Jewellery Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 15.04% YoY

Uday Jewellery Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.33% & the profit increased by 15.04% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.63% and the profit increased by 4.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.87% q-o-q & increased by 43.49% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 13.57% q-o-q & increased by 20.61% YoY.

The EPS is ₹1.31 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 14.91% YoY.

Uday Jewellery Industries has delivered -6.19% return in the last 1 week, 43.44% return in the last 6 months, and -3.41% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Uday Jewellery Industries has a market cap of ₹427.22 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹253.7 & ₹75.8 respectively.

Uday Jewellery Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 54.65 42.48 +28.63% 44.67 +22.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.93 0.87 +6.87% 0.65 +43.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.07 0.07 -0.14% 0.07 +5.46% Total Operating Expense 50.47 38.81 +30.06% 41.21 +22.48% Operating Income 4.17 3.68 +13.57% 3.46 +20.61% Net Income Before Taxes 3.86 3.68 +4.81% 3.24 +19.01% Net Income 2.89 2.76 +4.82% 2.51 +15.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.31 1.25 +4.8% 1.14 +14.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.89Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹54.65Cr

