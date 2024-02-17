Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Uday Jewellery Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 15.04% YoY

Uday Jewellery Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 15.04% YoY

Livemint

Uday Jewellery Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 22.33% YoY & profit increased by 15.04% YoY

Uday Jewellery Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Uday Jewellery Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.33% & the profit increased by 15.04% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.63% and the profit increased by 4.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.87% q-o-q & increased by 43.49% YoY.

The operating income was up by 13.57% q-o-q & increased by 20.61% YoY.

The EPS is 1.31 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 14.91% YoY.

Uday Jewellery Industries has delivered -6.19% return in the last 1 week, 43.44% return in the last 6 months, and -3.41% YTD return.

Currently, Uday Jewellery Industries has a market cap of 427.22 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 253.7 & 75.8 respectively.

Uday Jewellery Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue54.6542.48+28.63%44.67+22.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.930.87+6.87%0.65+43.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.070.07-0.14%0.07+5.46%
Total Operating Expense50.4738.81+30.06%41.21+22.48%
Operating Income4.173.68+13.57%3.46+20.61%
Net Income Before Taxes3.863.68+4.81%3.24+19.01%
Net Income2.892.76+4.82%2.51+15.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.311.25+4.8%1.14+14.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.89Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹54.65Cr

