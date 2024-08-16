Udayshivakumar Infra Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 64.53% YoY

Udayshivakumar Infra Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 52.46% YoY & profit decreased by 64.53% YoY.

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Udayshivakumar Infra Q1 Results Live
Udayshivakumar Infra Q1 Results Live

Udayshivakumar Infra Q1 Results Live : Udayshivakumar Infra declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, and the numbers reveal a challenging quarter for the company. The revenue for the quarter stood at a significant decline of 52.46% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit fell by 64.53% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a sharper decline of 65.23% and profit plummeted by 86.79%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed some improvement on a quarterly basis, declining by 18.33%. However, on a yearly basis, these expenses increased slightly by 0.14%.

Operating income also faced a downturn, with a 63.25% decline quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a 47.94% decrease on a yearly basis. This indicates a significant drop in the company's operational efficiency and profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 0.33, marking a 64.65% decrease YoY. This drop in EPS highlights the impact of reduced profitability on shareholders' earnings.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Udayshivakumar Infra has delivered a mixed performance in the stock market. The company has seen a -4.84% return in the last week, a 28.49% return in the last six months, and an impressive 75.82% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Udayshivakumar Infra has a market capitalization of 375.43 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 88.5 and a 52-week low of 30, indicating a wide range of volatility over the past year.

Udayshivakumar Infra Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue55.42159.39-65.23%116.56-52.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.493.05-18.33%2.49+0.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.661.6+3.84%1.49+11.69%
Total Operating Expense51.44148.58-65.38%108.93-52.77%
Operating Income3.9710.81-63.25%7.63-47.94%
Net Income Before Taxes2.4518.5-86.76%6.91-64.54%
Net Income1.8313.87-86.79%5.17-64.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.332.6-87.31%0.93-64.65%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹1.83Cr
₹55.42Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsUdayshivakumar Infra Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 64.53% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    147.00
    11:15 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.8 (0.55%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,931.45
    11:15 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    36.3 (1.25%)

    Dabur India

    612.65
    11:13 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    8.4 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.30
    11:14 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.55 (0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    308.65
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    18.3 (6.3%)

    Zensar Technologies

    786.00
    11:10 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.05 (5.94%)

    Birlasoft

    599.00
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    33.1 (5.85%)

    Mphasis

    2,855.60
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    138.7 (5.11%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue