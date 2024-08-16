Udayshivakumar Infra Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 64.53% YoY

Udayshivakumar Infra Q1 Results Live : Udayshivakumar Infra declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, and the numbers reveal a challenging quarter for the company. The revenue for the quarter stood at a significant decline of 52.46% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit fell by 64.53% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a sharper decline of 65.23% and profit plummeted by 86.79%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed some improvement on a quarterly basis, declining by 18.33%. However, on a yearly basis, these expenses increased slightly by 0.14%.

Operating income also faced a downturn, with a 63.25% decline quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a 47.94% decrease on a yearly basis. This indicates a significant drop in the company's operational efficiency and profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.33, marking a 64.65% decrease YoY. This drop in EPS highlights the impact of reduced profitability on shareholders' earnings.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Udayshivakumar Infra has delivered a mixed performance in the stock market. The company has seen a -4.84% return in the last week, a 28.49% return in the last six months, and an impressive 75.82% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Udayshivakumar Infra has a market capitalization of ₹375.43 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹88.5 and a 52-week low of ₹30, indicating a wide range of volatility over the past year.

Udayshivakumar Infra Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 55.42 159.39 -65.23% 116.56 -52.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.49 3.05 -18.33% 2.49 +0.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.66 1.6 +3.84% 1.49 +11.69% Total Operating Expense 51.44 148.58 -65.38% 108.93 -52.77% Operating Income 3.97 10.81 -63.25% 7.63 -47.94% Net Income Before Taxes 2.45 18.5 -86.76% 6.91 -64.54% Net Income 1.83 13.87 -86.79% 5.17 -64.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.33 2.6 -87.31% 0.93 -64.65%