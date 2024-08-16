Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Udayshivakumar Infra Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 64.53% YoY

Udayshivakumar Infra Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 64.53% YoY

Livemint

Udayshivakumar Infra Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 52.46% YoY & profit decreased by 64.53% YoY.

Udayshivakumar Infra Q1 Results Live

Udayshivakumar Infra Q1 Results Live : Udayshivakumar Infra declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, and the numbers reveal a challenging quarter for the company. The revenue for the quarter stood at a significant decline of 52.46% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit fell by 64.53% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a sharper decline of 65.23% and profit plummeted by 86.79%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed some improvement on a quarterly basis, declining by 18.33%. However, on a yearly basis, these expenses increased slightly by 0.14%.

Operating income also faced a downturn, with a 63.25% decline quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a 47.94% decrease on a yearly basis. This indicates a significant drop in the company's operational efficiency and profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 0.33, marking a 64.65% decrease YoY. This drop in EPS highlights the impact of reduced profitability on shareholders' earnings.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Udayshivakumar Infra has delivered a mixed performance in the stock market. The company has seen a -4.84% return in the last week, a 28.49% return in the last six months, and an impressive 75.82% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Udayshivakumar Infra has a market capitalization of 375.43 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 88.5 and a 52-week low of 30, indicating a wide range of volatility over the past year.

Udayshivakumar Infra Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue55.42159.39-65.23%116.56-52.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.493.05-18.33%2.49+0.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.661.6+3.84%1.49+11.69%
Total Operating Expense51.44148.58-65.38%108.93-52.77%
Operating Income3.9710.81-63.25%7.63-47.94%
Net Income Before Taxes2.4518.5-86.76%6.91-64.54%
Net Income1.8313.87-86.79%5.17-64.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.332.6-87.31%0.93-64.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.83Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹55.42Cr

