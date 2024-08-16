Udayshivakumar Infra Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 64.53% YoY

Udayshivakumar Infra Q1 Results Live : Udayshivakumar Infra declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, and the numbers reveal a challenging quarter for the company. The revenue for the quarter stood at a significant decline of 52.46% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit fell by 64.53% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a sharper decline of 65.23% and profit plummeted by 86.79%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed some improvement on a quarterly basis, declining by 18.33%. However, on a yearly basis, these expenses increased slightly by 0.14%.
Operating income also faced a downturn, with a 63.25% decline quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a 47.94% decrease on a yearly basis. This indicates a significant drop in the company's operational efficiency and profitability.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.33, marking a 64.65% decrease YoY. This drop in EPS highlights the impact of reduced profitability on shareholders' earnings.
Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Udayshivakumar Infra has delivered a mixed performance in the stock market. The company has seen a -4.84% return in the last week, a 28.49% return in the last six months, and an impressive 75.82% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Udayshivakumar Infra has a market capitalization of ₹375.43 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹88.5 and a 52-week low of ₹30, indicating a wide range of volatility over the past year.
Udayshivakumar Infra Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|55.42
|159.39
|-65.23%
|116.56
|-52.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.49
|3.05
|-18.33%
|2.49
|+0.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.66
|1.6
|+3.84%
|1.49
|+11.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|51.44
|148.58
|-65.38%
|108.93
|-52.77%
|Operating Income
|3.97
|10.81
|-63.25%
|7.63
|-47.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.45
|18.5
|-86.76%
|6.91
|-64.54%
|Net Income
|1.83
|13.87
|-86.79%
|5.17
|-64.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.33
|2.6
|-87.31%
|0.93
|-64.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.83Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹55.42Cr
