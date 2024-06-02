Udayshivakumar Infra Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1129.19% YOY

Udayshivakumar Infra Q4 Results Live : Udayshivakumar Infra declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 94.6% & the profit increased by 1129.19% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.92% and the profit increased by 129.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.9% q-o-q & increased by 5.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.26% q-o-q & increased by 374.17% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.6 for Q4 which decreased by 33.02% Y-o-Y.
Udayshivakumar Infra has delivered 2.94% return in the last 1 week, 50.2% return in the last 6 months and 45.14% YTD return.
Currently, Udayshivakumar Infra has a market cap of ₹309.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹72.5 & ₹29 respectively.
Udayshivakumar Infra Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|159.39
|160.87
|-0.92%
|81.91
|+94.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.05
|3.67
|-16.9%
|2.9
|+5.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.6
|1.57
|+2.05%
|0.78
|+105.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|148.58
|151.24
|-1.76%
|79.63
|+86.59%
|Operating Income
|10.81
|9.63
|+12.26%
|2.28
|+374.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.5
|8.76
|+111.08%
|0.7
|+2526.88%
|Net Income
|13.87
|6.05
|+129.28%
|1.13
|+1129.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.6
|1.09
|+138.53%
|3.88
|-33.02%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.87Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹159.39Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!