Udayshivakumar Infra Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1129.19% YOY

Udayshivakumar Infra Q4 Results Live : Udayshivakumar Infra declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 94.6% & the profit increased by 1129.19% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.92% and the profit increased by 129.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.9% q-o-q & increased by 5.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.26% q-o-q & increased by 374.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.6 for Q4 which decreased by 33.02% Y-o-Y.

Udayshivakumar Infra has delivered 2.94% return in the last 1 week, 50.2% return in the last 6 months and 45.14% YTD return.

Currently, Udayshivakumar Infra has a market cap of ₹309.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹72.5 & ₹29 respectively.

Udayshivakumar Infra Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 159.39 160.87 -0.92% 81.91 +94.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.05 3.67 -16.9% 2.9 +5.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.6 1.57 +2.05% 0.78 +105.96% Total Operating Expense 148.58 151.24 -1.76% 79.63 +86.59% Operating Income 10.81 9.63 +12.26% 2.28 +374.17% Net Income Before Taxes 18.5 8.76 +111.08% 0.7 +2526.88% Net Income 13.87 6.05 +129.28% 1.13 +1129.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.6 1.09 +138.53% 3.88 -33.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.87Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹159.39Cr

