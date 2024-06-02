Hello User
Udayshivakumar Infra Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1129.19% YOY

Udayshivakumar Infra Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1129.19% YOY

Livemint

Udayshivakumar Infra Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 94.6% YoY & profit increased by 1129.19% YoY

Udayshivakumar Infra Q4 Results Live

Udayshivakumar Infra Q4 Results Live : Udayshivakumar Infra declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 94.6% & the profit increased by 1129.19% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.92% and the profit increased by 129.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.9% q-o-q & increased by 5.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.26% q-o-q & increased by 374.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.6 for Q4 which decreased by 33.02% Y-o-Y.

Udayshivakumar Infra has delivered 2.94% return in the last 1 week, 50.2% return in the last 6 months and 45.14% YTD return.

Currently, Udayshivakumar Infra has a market cap of 309.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of 72.5 & 29 respectively.

Udayshivakumar Infra Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue159.39160.87-0.92%81.91+94.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.053.67-16.9%2.9+5.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.61.57+2.05%0.78+105.96%
Total Operating Expense148.58151.24-1.76%79.63+86.59%
Operating Income10.819.63+12.26%2.28+374.17%
Net Income Before Taxes18.58.76+111.08%0.7+2526.88%
Net Income13.876.05+129.28%1.13+1129.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.61.09+138.53%3.88-33.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.87Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹159.39Cr

