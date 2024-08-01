Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ugro Capital Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.29% YOY

Ugro Capital Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.29% YOY

Livemint

Ugro Capital Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 42.04% YoY & profit increased by 20.29% YoY

Ugro Capital Q1 Results Live

Ugro Capital Q1 Results Live : Ugro Capital declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 42.04% & the profit increased by 20.29% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 20.51% and the profit decreased by 7.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.1% q-o-q & increased by 47.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 121.06% q-o-q & increased by 48.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.71 for Q1 which increased by 18.41% Y-o-Y.

Ugro Capital has delivered 0.73% return in the last 1 week, -5.24% return in last 6 months and -0.76% YTD return.

Currently the Ugro Capital has a market cap of 2453.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of 319.15 & 213 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Ugro Capital Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue240.67199.72+20.51%169.44+42.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total54.5551.41+6.1%36.93+47.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.959.9+0.47%7.55+31.7%
Total Operating Expense122.58146.3-16.21%90.01+36.18%
Operating Income118.0953.42+121.06%79.42+48.69%
Net Income Before Taxes42.8355.94-23.45%35.64+20.16%
Net Income30.3632.69-7.13%25.24+20.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.716.1-6.39%4.83+18.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹30.36Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹240.67Cr

