Ugro Capital Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.29% YOY

Ugro Capital Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 42.04% YoY & profit increased by 20.29% YoY

Ugro Capital Q1 Results Live : Ugro Capital declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 42.04% & the profit increased by 20.29% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 20.51% and the profit decreased by 7.13%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.1% q-o-q & increased by 47.69% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 121.06% q-o-q & increased by 48.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.71 for Q1 which increased by 18.41% Y-o-Y.

Ugro Capital has delivered 0.73% return in the last 1 week, -5.24% return in last 6 months and -0.76% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Ugro Capital has a market cap of ₹2453.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹319.15 & ₹213 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ugro Capital Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 240.67 199.72 +20.51% 169.44 +42.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 54.55 51.41 +6.1% 36.93 +47.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.95 9.9 +0.47% 7.55 +31.7% Total Operating Expense 122.58 146.3 -16.21% 90.01 +36.18% Operating Income 118.09 53.42 +121.06% 79.42 +48.69% Net Income Before Taxes 42.83 55.94 -23.45% 35.64 +20.16% Net Income 30.36 32.69 -7.13% 25.24 +20.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.71 6.1 -6.39% 4.83 +18.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹30.36Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹240.67Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar