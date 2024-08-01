Ugro Capital Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.29% YOY

Ugro Capital Q1 Results Live : Ugro Capital declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 42.04% & the profit increased by 20.29% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 20.51% and the profit decreased by 7.13%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.1% q-o-q & increased by 47.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 121.06% q-o-q & increased by 48.69% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.71 for Q1 which increased by 18.41% Y-o-Y.
Ugro Capital has delivered 0.73% return in the last 1 week, -5.24% return in last 6 months and -0.76% YTD return.
Currently the Ugro Capital has a market cap of ₹2453.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹319.15 & ₹213 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Ugro Capital Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|240.67
|199.72
|+20.51%
|169.44
|+42.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|54.55
|51.41
|+6.1%
|36.93
|+47.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.95
|9.9
|+0.47%
|7.55
|+31.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|122.58
|146.3
|-16.21%
|90.01
|+36.18%
|Operating Income
|118.09
|53.42
|+121.06%
|79.42
|+48.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.83
|55.94
|-23.45%
|35.64
|+20.16%
|Net Income
|30.36
|32.69
|-7.13%
|25.24
|+20.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.71
|6.1
|-6.39%
|4.83
|+18.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹30.36Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹240.67Cr
