Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q4 Results: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Saturday, May 18, reporting a rise of 6.5 per cent to ₹329.6 crore, compared to ₹309.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The private lender's net interest income (NII) – the difference between interest earned and interest expended --increased 26.4 per cent to ₹933 crore, compared to ₹738 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's board recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders. Ahead of the announcement of Q4FY24 results, shares of Ujjivan SFB settled 1.33 per cent higher at ₹53.41 apiece on the BSE.

More to come

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!