Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 60% to ₹324.1 crore; NII grows 32% YoY; share price rises 3%1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during Q1FY24 increased 32.1% to ₹792.4 crore from ₹599.7 crore, YoY.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported a 59.7% rise in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 to ₹324.07 crore as compared to ₹202.94 crore in the same quarter last year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×