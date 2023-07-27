comScore
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 60% to ₹324.1 crore; NII grows 32% YoY; share price rises 3%

 1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 02:11 PM IST Ankit Gohel

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during Q1FY24 increased 32.1% to ₹792.4 crore from ₹599.7 crore, YoY.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price rallied over 3% after the announcement of Q1 results. (Twitter)Premium
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported a 59.7% rise in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 to 324.07 crore as compared to 202.94 crore in the same quarter last year.

The bank’s net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during Q1FY24 increased 32.1% to 792.4 crore from 599.7 crore, YoY. 

Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter declined 40 bps to 9.2% from 9.6%, YoY.

Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) jumped 52% to 457.89 crore from 300.56 crore, YoY.

“During the quarter, we consciously reduced the excess liquidity which was driving negative carry and pulling our NIMs down. Our credit cost for the quarter was minimal on the back of strong collections. While slippages continue to be under control, NPA recoveries have started to move towards normalization," said Ittira Davis, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

Also Read: Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 48% to 1,943 crore; revenue rises 47% YoY

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances fell to 2.62% from 2.88% in the previous quarter.

Net NPA as a percentage of net advances in Q1FY24 rose marginally to 0.06% from 0.04%, QoQ.

On an absolute basis, gross NPA in the June quarter decreased to 596.55 crore from 630.61 crore in the previous quarter, while net NPA increased to 12.62 crore from 9.04 crore, QoQ.

“Bad debt recoveries continue to be strong; we expect the same to be substantial this fiscal as well albeit lower than FY23. We remain confident of our sub-100 bps credit cost for FY24," Davis said.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s disbursements during Q1FY24 were at 5,284 crore, up 22% YoY. Gross loan book at 25,326 crore was up 30% on-year.

In the quarter ended June 2023, the bank’s deposits grew by 45% on-year to 26,660 crore. CASA grew 27% YoY taking CASA ratio to 24.6% as of June 2023.

Capital adequacy ratio was at 26.7% with Tier-1 capital at 23.7%.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price rallied over 3% after the announcement of Q1 results.

At 2:10 pm, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares were trading 2.70% higher at 43.81 apiece on the BSE. 

Read all Q1 Results here

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 02:11 PM IST
