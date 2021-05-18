Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q4 net jumps 86% to 136 crore

For the full year 2020-21, net profit fell by 98 per cent to ₹8 crore from ₹350 crore in FY20. Income during the year, however, increased by 3 per cent to ₹3,117 crore from ₹3,026 crore. Net interest income also grew by 6 per cent to ₹1,729 crore in FY21 from ₹1,634 crore in FY20. The provisions and contingencies for the entire fiscal shot up by 179 per cent to ₹801 crore from ₹287 crore in FY20. Its deposits grew by 22 per cent to ₹13,136 crore as of March 2021 from ₹10,780 crore as of March 2020. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 26.4 per cent with tier-1 capital at 25 per cent. The bank's shares closed at ₹30.60 apiece, up 1.49 per cent on BSE.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}