Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported 15% jump in net profit at 73.2 crore for the quarter ended March, 2020. It had reported net profit of 63.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The interest earned in March quarter was 737 crore as against 536 crore in March 2019.

The Gross NPA was 0.97% during the quarter as against 0.95% in December quarter while Net NPA was 0.2% as compared to 0.38% in the previous quarter. The lender made 70-crore provisions on account of Covid-19.

Net interest margin was at 11.2% in the quarter as against 10.8% in Q4FY19.

On Tuesday, the bank's scrip on NSE closed 2.29% higher at 26.75.


