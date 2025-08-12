UK Primary Health Properties Fends Off KKR Bid for Landlord Assura

(Bloomberg) -- Primary Health Properties Plc has prevailed in the fiercely contested takeover battle for rival landlord Assura Plc, a watershed deal that saw shareholders reject a cash offer from private equity in favor of remaining invested in a UK public company.

The transaction will create the UK’s largest publicly traded health care landlord, bringing together PHP’s £2.81 billion ($3.8 billion) portfolio with Assura’s £3.1 billion of assets to create the country’s eighth most valuable real estate investment trust by market capitalization.

PHP secured 62.93% of acceptances from shareholders by Tuesday’s deadline, taking it past the required 50% and fending off a bid from KKR and Stonepeak Partners that had garnered 5.95% of the votes according to the most recent tally Monday.

The UK’s publicly traded landlords have endured a succession of shocks, from Brexit through the pandemic to the end of low interest rates, which left them trading at wide discounts to the reported value of their assets for almost a decade. That’s prompted a slew of private equity-backed bids, offering shareholders the chance to cash out at or close to their reported valuations and significant premiums to their share prices.

“PHP’s successful acquisition of Assura will mark a transformative moment for the UK primary care property market,” Panmure Liberum analyst Bjorn Zietsman said.

Assura shareholders’ decision to vote for the PHP proposal signals confidence that the sector is finally poised for recovery, with UK interest rates coming down and a lack of development supporting expectations that rents will rise. The landlord prevailed in its pursuit despite the bid drawing scrutiny from the UK’s competition watchdog and requiring the combined company to sell off a stake in a portfolio of private hospitals to bring down its debt levels.

The defeat caps a 10-month pursuit by KKR, which originally approached Assura about a takeover last year in a consortium with the Universities Superannuation Scheme. It made a series of proposals — and joined forces with Stonepeak Partners in its subsequent offers after USS withdrew — eventually winning Assura management’s recommendation in April.

PHP originally expressed its interest in a combination shortly after KKR’s pursuit became public in March, and eventually unseated the private equity consortium’s final offer with a sweetened cash and share bid that valued Assura at £1.79 billion in June.

The deal was being closely observed by a sector that’s subject to several takeover battles. Blackstone Inc., which has already privatized and merged two UK listed logistics landlords, is now poised to buy Warehouse REIT Plc ahead of a competing offer from Tritax Big Box REIT Plc, while Unite Group Plc has made a bid to buy Empiric Student Property Plc.

