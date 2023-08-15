Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  UK retailer Marks & Spencer raises profit outlook, shares jump 9%

UK retailer Marks & Spencer raises profit outlook, shares jump 9%

1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 05:24 PM IST Livemint

  • In the first 19 weeks of the year, like-for-like food sales grew over 11%, while clothing & home sales rose more than 6% on the same basis, said Marks & Spencer

The UK retailer has benefited from robust consumer spending and by providing high quality food. REUTERS

Marks & Spencer Group Plc , the UK retailer on Tuesday raised its profit outlook for the full fiscal year 2023-24.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc , the UK retailer on Tuesday raised its profit outlook for the full fiscal year 2023-24.

M&S said that demand in stores had helped it to win new customers for its clothing, home and food businesses, according to a report by Reuters.

M&S said that demand in stores had helped it to win new customers for its clothing, home and food businesses, according to a report by Reuters.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Shares of the 139-year old Marks & Spencer jumped 9% after the forecast. M&S has risen 66% so far this year.

The UK retailer has benefited from robust consumer spending and by providing high quality food.

In the first 19 weeks of the year, like-for-like food sales grew over 11%, while clothing & home sales rose more than 6% on the same basis, said Marks & Spencer.

Group operating margin continued to be robust, it also said.

“Under CEO Stuart Machin, M&S is seeking to build a more resilient business with a focus on the quality and value of its clothing and food, heavy investment in technology and e-commerce, and a radical overhaul of its store estate," said the Reuters report.

Earlier this month, another British retailer Next also upgraded its profit forecast.

The retailer is trying to broaden the appeal of its high-end grocery by selling more staples and at affordable rates to consumers.

M&S has closed some stores while opening food shops.

M&S chairman Archie Norman appointed Machin last year along with Katie Bickerstaffe as co-CEO to focus on improving the clothing range and selling more third-party labels.

On profit outlook for the fiscal year 2024, in May Machin said that the company was being conservative as it didn’t want to over-promise and under-deliver.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 05:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.