Ultramarine & Pigments Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0% YOY

Ultramarine & Pigments Q1 Results Live : Ultramarine & Pigments announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, revealing a 23% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the profit saw a 0% year-on-year decrease.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a significant growth in revenue by 18.37% and a notable increase in profit by 52.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 4.37% quarter-on-quarter but witnessed an increase of 4.79% year-on-year.
Operating income for Ultramarine & Pigments was up by 50.22% sequentially, yet it decreased by 4.38% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.66, reflecting a 0% year-on-year change.
Ultramarine & Pigments has shown positive returns to its investors with 5.82% in the last week, 22.78% in the last 6 months, and 15.66% year-to-date.
As of now, the market cap of Ultramarine & Pigments is ₹1393.42 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹483 and ₹328.2 respectively.
Ultramarine & Pigments Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|160.54
|135.62
|+18.37%
|130.52
|+23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.63
|17.39
|-4.37%
|15.87
|+4.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.54
|5.83
|-4.97%
|5.03
|+10.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|139.6
|121.68
|+14.73%
|108.62
|+28.52%
|Operating Income
|20.94
|13.94
|+50.22%
|21.9
|-4.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|22.06
|14.22
|+55.13%
|22.11
|-0.23%
|Net Income
|16.54
|10.87
|+52.16%
|16.54
|-0%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.66
|3.72
|+52.15%
|5.66
|-0%
