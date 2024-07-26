Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ultramarine & Pigments Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0% YOY

Ultramarine & Pigments Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0% YOY

Livemint

Ultramarine & Pigments Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 23% YoY & profit decreased by 0% YoY

Ultramarine & Pigments Q1 Results Live

Ultramarine & Pigments Q1 Results Live : Ultramarine & Pigments announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, revealing a 23% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the profit saw a 0% year-on-year decrease.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a significant growth in revenue by 18.37% and a notable increase in profit by 52.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 4.37% quarter-on-quarter but witnessed an increase of 4.79% year-on-year.

Operating income for Ultramarine & Pigments was up by 50.22% sequentially, yet it decreased by 4.38% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.66, reflecting a 0% year-on-year change.

Ultramarine & Pigments has shown positive returns to its investors with 5.82% in the last week, 22.78% in the last 6 months, and 15.66% year-to-date.

As of now, the market cap of Ultramarine & Pigments is 1393.42 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 483 and 328.2 respectively.

Ultramarine & Pigments Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue160.54135.62+18.37%130.52+23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.6317.39-4.37%15.87+4.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.545.83-4.97%5.03+10.14%
Total Operating Expense139.6121.68+14.73%108.62+28.52%
Operating Income20.9413.94+50.22%21.9-4.38%
Net Income Before Taxes22.0614.22+55.13%22.11-0.23%
Net Income16.5410.87+52.16%16.54-0%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.663.72+52.15%5.66-0%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹16.54Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹160.54Cr

