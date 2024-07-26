Ultramarine & Pigments Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0% YOY

Ultramarine & Pigments Q1 Results Live : Ultramarine & Pigments announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, revealing a 23% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the profit saw a 0% year-on-year decrease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a significant growth in revenue by 18.37% and a notable increase in profit by 52.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 4.37% quarter-on-quarter but witnessed an increase of 4.79% year-on-year.

Operating income for Ultramarine & Pigments was up by 50.22% sequentially, yet it decreased by 4.38% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.66, reflecting a 0% year-on-year change.

Ultramarine & Pigments has shown positive returns to its investors with 5.82% in the last week, 22.78% in the last 6 months, and 15.66% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, the market cap of Ultramarine & Pigments is ₹1393.42 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹483 and ₹328.2 respectively.

Ultramarine & Pigments Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 160.54 135.62 +18.37% 130.52 +23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.63 17.39 -4.37% 15.87 +4.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.54 5.83 -4.97% 5.03 +10.14% Total Operating Expense 139.6 121.68 +14.73% 108.62 +28.52% Operating Income 20.94 13.94 +50.22% 21.9 -4.38% Net Income Before Taxes 22.06 14.22 +55.13% 22.11 -0.23% Net Income 16.54 10.87 +52.16% 16.54 -0% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.66 3.72 +52.15% 5.66 -0%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹16.54Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹160.54Cr

