Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ultramarine & Pigments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 33.23% YoY

Ultramarine & Pigments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 33.23% YoY

Livemint

Ultramarine & Pigments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.89% YoY & profit decreased by 33.23% YoY

Ultramarine & Pigments Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ultramarine & Pigments declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.89% & the profit decreased by 33.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.32% and the profit decreased by 24.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.41% q-o-q & decreased by 15.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.91% q-o-q & decreased by 30.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.43 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.5% Y-o-Y.

Ultramarine & Pigments has delivered -6.05% return in the last 1 week, -8.83% return in the last 6 months and -9.06% YTD return.

Currently, Ultramarine & Pigments has a market cap of 1095.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of 463.3 & 306.3 respectively.

Ultramarine & Pigments Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue148.22146.29+1.32%149.55-0.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.2316.63-2.41%19.11-15.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.765.49+4.92%4.25+35.53%
Total Operating Expense130.99127.58+2.67%124.63+5.1%
Operating Income17.2318.71-7.91%24.92-30.86%
Net Income Before Taxes17.2721.96-21.36%25.63-32.62%
Net Income12.9417.25-24.99%19.38-33.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.435.91-25.04%7.45-40.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.94Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹148.22Cr

