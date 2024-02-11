Ultramarine & Pigments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 33.23% YoY

Ultramarine & Pigments declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.89% & the profit decreased by 33.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.32% and the profit decreased by 24.99%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.41% q-o-q & decreased by 15.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 7.91% q-o-q & decreased by 30.86% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.43 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.5% Y-o-Y.
Ultramarine & Pigments has delivered -6.05% return in the last 1 week, -8.83% return in the last 6 months and -9.06% YTD return.
Currently, Ultramarine & Pigments has a market cap of ₹1095.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹463.3 & ₹306.3 respectively.
Ultramarine & Pigments Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|148.22
|146.29
|+1.32%
|149.55
|-0.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.23
|16.63
|-2.41%
|19.11
|-15.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.76
|5.49
|+4.92%
|4.25
|+35.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|130.99
|127.58
|+2.67%
|124.63
|+5.1%
|Operating Income
|17.23
|18.71
|-7.91%
|24.92
|-30.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.27
|21.96
|-21.36%
|25.63
|-32.62%
|Net Income
|12.94
|17.25
|-24.99%
|19.38
|-33.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.43
|5.91
|-25.04%
|7.45
|-40.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹12.94Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹148.22Cr
