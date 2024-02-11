Ultramarine & Pigments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 33.23% YoY

Ultramarine & Pigments declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.89% & the profit decreased by 33.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.32% and the profit decreased by 24.99%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.41% q-o-q & decreased by 15.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.91% q-o-q & decreased by 30.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.43 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.5% Y-o-Y.

Ultramarine & Pigments has delivered -6.05% return in the last 1 week, -8.83% return in the last 6 months and -9.06% YTD return.

Currently, Ultramarine & Pigments has a market cap of ₹1095.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹463.3 & ₹306.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ultramarine & Pigments Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 148.22 146.29 +1.32% 149.55 -0.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.23 16.63 -2.41% 19.11 -15.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.76 5.49 +4.92% 4.25 +35.53% Total Operating Expense 130.99 127.58 +2.67% 124.63 +5.1% Operating Income 17.23 18.71 -7.91% 24.92 -30.86% Net Income Before Taxes 17.27 21.96 -21.36% 25.63 -32.62% Net Income 12.94 17.25 -24.99% 19.38 -33.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.43 5.91 -25.04% 7.45 -40.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12.94Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹148.22Cr

