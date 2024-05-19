Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ultramarine & Pigments Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 0.64% YOY

Ultramarine & Pigments Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 0.64% YOY

Livemint

Ultramarine & Pigments Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.61% YoY & profit decreased by 0.64% YoY

Ultramarine & Pigments Q4 Results Live

Ultramarine & Pigments Q4 Results Live : Ultramarine & Pigments declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024, with the topline showing an increase of 8.61% year-over-year. However, the profit decreased by 0.64% compared to the same period last year.

Despite the yearly growth, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 8.5% and a significant decrease in profit by 16% when compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 7.15% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 6.33% year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income witnessed a substantial decrease of 19.09% sequentially and a 5.76% year-over-year decline.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 3.72, reflecting a notable increase of 26.2% year-over-year.

Ultramarine & Pigments displayed varying returns over different time frames, with a 7.55% return in the last week, a 2.66% return in the last 6 months, and a -2.69% year-to-date return.

As of now, Ultramarine & Pigments holds a market capitalization of 1172.38 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of 463.3 and 306.3 respectively.

Ultramarine & Pigments Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue135.62148.22-8.5%124.87+8.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.3916.23+7.15%18.56-6.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.835.76+1.22%5.15+13.2%
Total Operating Expense121.68130.99-7.11%110.08+10.54%
Operating Income13.9417.23-19.09%14.79-5.76%
Net Income Before Taxes14.2217.27-17.66%14.57-2.4%
Net Income10.8712.94-16%10.94-0.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.724.43-16.03%2.95+26.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.87Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹135.62Cr

