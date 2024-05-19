Ultramarine & Pigments Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 0.64% YOY

Ultramarine & Pigments Q4 Results Live : Ultramarine & Pigments declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024, with the topline showing an increase of 8.61% year-over-year. However, the profit decreased by 0.64% compared to the same period last year.
Despite the yearly growth, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 8.5% and a significant decrease in profit by 16% when compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 7.15% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 6.33% year-over-year.
Similarly, the operating income witnessed a substantial decrease of 19.09% sequentially and a 5.76% year-over-year decline.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.72, reflecting a notable increase of 26.2% year-over-year.
Ultramarine & Pigments displayed varying returns over different time frames, with a 7.55% return in the last week, a 2.66% return in the last 6 months, and a -2.69% year-to-date return.
As of now, Ultramarine & Pigments holds a market capitalization of ₹1172.38 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹463.3 and ₹306.3 respectively.
Ultramarine & Pigments Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|135.62
|148.22
|-8.5%
|124.87
|+8.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.39
|16.23
|+7.15%
|18.56
|-6.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.83
|5.76
|+1.22%
|5.15
|+13.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|121.68
|130.99
|-7.11%
|110.08
|+10.54%
|Operating Income
|13.94
|17.23
|-19.09%
|14.79
|-5.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14.22
|17.27
|-17.66%
|14.57
|-2.4%
|Net Income
|10.87
|12.94
|-16%
|10.94
|-0.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.72
|4.43
|-16.03%
|2.95
|+26.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.87Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹135.62Cr
