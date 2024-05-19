Ultramarine & Pigments Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 0.64% YOY

Ultramarine & Pigments Q4 Results Live : Ultramarine & Pigments declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024, with the topline showing an increase of 8.61% year-over-year. However, the profit decreased by 0.64% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the yearly growth, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 8.5% and a significant decrease in profit by 16% when compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 7.15% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 6.33% year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income witnessed a substantial decrease of 19.09% sequentially and a 5.76% year-over-year decline.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.72, reflecting a notable increase of 26.2% year-over-year.

Ultramarine & Pigments displayed varying returns over different time frames, with a 7.55% return in the last week, a 2.66% return in the last 6 months, and a -2.69% year-to-date return.

As of now, Ultramarine & Pigments holds a market capitalization of ₹1172.38 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹463.3 and ₹306.3 respectively.

Ultramarine & Pigments Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 135.62 148.22 -8.5% 124.87 +8.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.39 16.23 +7.15% 18.56 -6.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.83 5.76 +1.22% 5.15 +13.2% Total Operating Expense 121.68 130.99 -7.11% 110.08 +10.54% Operating Income 13.94 17.23 -19.09% 14.79 -5.76% Net Income Before Taxes 14.22 17.27 -17.66% 14.57 -2.4% Net Income 10.87 12.94 -16% 10.94 -0.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.72 4.43 -16.03% 2.95 +26.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.87Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹135.62Cr

