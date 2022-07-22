Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  UltraTech Cement Q1 net profit shrinks 7% to 1,582 crore; revenue up 28%

UltraTech Cement Q1 net profit shrinks 7% to 1,582 crore; revenue up 28%

UltraTech Cement released its results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022.
1 min read . 02:20 PM ISTMeghna Sen

  • UltraTech Cement Q1 results: The company's consolidated revenue in Q1FY23 rose 28% to 15,163.98 crore as against 11,830 crore reported in Q1FY22.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Aditya Birla group company UltraTech Cement on Friday reported a 7% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in net profit at 1,582 crore for the June quarter compared with 1,700 crore in the same quarter last year.

Aditya Birla group company UltraTech Cement on Friday reported a 7% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in net profit at 1,582 crore for the June quarter compared with 1,700 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's consolidated revenue in Q1FY23 rose 28% to 15,163.98 crore as against 11,830 crore reported in Q1FY22.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The company's consolidated revenue in Q1FY23 rose 28% to 15,163.98 crore as against 11,830 crore reported in Q1FY22.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Shares of UltraTech Cement were trading 5.16% higher at 6,455.05 apiece on the NSE today.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.