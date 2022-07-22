UltraTech Cement Q1 net profit shrinks 7% to ₹1,582 crore; revenue up 28%1 min read . 02:20 PM IST
- UltraTech Cement Q1 results: The company's consolidated revenue in Q1FY23 rose 28% to ₹15,163.98 crore as against ₹11,830 crore reported in Q1FY22.
Aditya Birla group company UltraTech Cement on Friday reported a 7% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in net profit at ₹1,582 crore for the June quarter compared with ₹1,700 crore in the same quarter last year.
Aditya Birla group company UltraTech Cement on Friday reported a 7% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in net profit at ₹1,582 crore for the June quarter compared with ₹1,700 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company's consolidated revenue in Q1FY23 rose 28% to ₹15,163.98 crore as against ₹11,830 crore reported in Q1FY22.
The company's consolidated revenue in Q1FY23 rose 28% to ₹15,163.98 crore as against ₹11,830 crore reported in Q1FY22.
Shares of UltraTech Cement were trading 5.16% higher at ₹6,455.05 apiece on the NSE today.