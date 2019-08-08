UltraTech Cement Q1 net profit up 91.4% to 1,208.03 crore

NEW DELHI: UltraTech Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a 91.38% jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹1,208.03 crore for the first quarter ended June, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹631.21 crore in the April-June period a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

Its net sales rose 14.35% to ₹10,177.63 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹8,900.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The Aditya Birla Group firm's total expenses rose 5.51% to ₹8,509.81 crore as against ₹8,064.96 crore a year ago. Shares of UltraTech Cement on Thursday settled at ₹4,231.70 on the BSE, down 2.57% from previous close.