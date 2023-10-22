Ultratech Cement Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 69.56% YOY
Ultratech Cement, one of the leading cement companies, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The company witnessed a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 15.26% YoY, indicating a strong performance in the quarter. Moreover, the profit rose by an impressive 69.56% YoY, showcasing the company's profitability.