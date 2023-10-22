Ultratech Cement Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 69.56% YOY

Ultratech Cement, one of the leading cement companies, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The company witnessed a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 15.26% YoY, indicating a strong performance in the quarter. Moreover, the profit rose by an impressive 69.56% YoY, showcasing the company's profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Ultratech Cement experienced a decline in revenue by 9.73% and a decrease in profit by 24.1%. This could be attributed to various factors such as market conditions and industry dynamics.

Analyzing the expenses, the Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 10.06% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 15.77% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates effective cost management by the company in the current quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income, which is a key metric to assess the profitability of the company, witnessed a decline of 23.78% q-o-q but showed a significant increase of 51.55% Y-o-Y. This indicates that the company has managed to improve its operational efficiency and generate higher income compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹44.43 for Q2 FY24, which increased by 69.58% Y-o-Y. This indicates that the company has generated higher earnings for its shareholders compared to the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Ultratech Cement has delivered a 2% return in the last 1 week, showcasing a positive trend. Additionally, the company has demonstrated a strong performance over the past 6 months with a return of 13.95%. Moreover, the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at an impressive 22.41%, indicating a favorable investment opportunity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 22 Oct, 2023, Ultratech Cement has a market capitalization of ₹245471.2 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹8750.95 and ₹6277 respectively. This indicates the company's strong position in the market and its ability to generate value for its shareholders.

Analysts' recommendations play a crucial role in assessing the company's performance. Out of the 39 analysts covering Ultratech Cement, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, was to Buy, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future prospects.

Ultratech Cement Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16012.13 17737.1 -9.73% 13892.69 +15.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4324.06 4807.74 -10.06% 3734.91 +15.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 797.83 749.07 +6.51% 707.91 +12.7% Total Operating Expense 14259.07 15436.99 -7.63% 12735.96 +11.96% Operating Income 1753.06 2300.11 -23.78% 1156.73 +51.55% Net Income Before Taxes 1689.74 2266.79 -25.46% 1103.19 +53.17% Net Income 1281.45 1688.45 -24.1% 755.73 +69.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 44.43 58.53 -24.09% 26.2 +69.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1281.45Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹16012.13Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!