UltraTech Cement Q2 profit misses analyst estimate on lower volumes and higher costs
The Aditya Birla Group’s cement arm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,238 crore for the quarter, an almost 45% drop compared to the first quarter of FY26, according to the company’s exchange filings.
UltraTech Cement Ltd, India’s largest cementmaker, reported a sharp decline in net profit for the September quarter sequentially owing to lower volumes and higher fixed costs.
