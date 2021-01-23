OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >UltraTech Cement Q3 consolidated net more than doubles to 1,584 cr
(Photo: Reuters)
(Photo: Reuters)

UltraTech Cement Q3 consolidated net more than doubles to 1,584 cr

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 02:15 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17% to 12,254 cr

UltraTech Cement on Saturday reported 120% jump in consolidated net profit at 1,584 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 711 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17% to 12,254 crore as against 10,439 crore in the year-ago period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Net debt reduction during Q3 was 2,696 crore and year-to-date it was 7,424 crore. Domestic sales during the quarter rose 14% to 12,144 crore, said the Aditya Birla Group's cement flagship company.

The company has reported EPS of 54.92 for the period ended 31 December, 2020 as compared to 24.67 for the period ended 31 December, 2019.

On Friday, the company's shares on NSE closed 0.6% higher at 5,580.75 apiece.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout