UltraTech Cement Q3 consolidated net more than doubles to 1,584 cr

UltraTech Cement Q3 consolidated net more than doubles to ₹1,584 cr1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 02:15 PM IST
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17% to ₹12,254 cr
UltraTech Cement on Saturday reported 120% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹1,584 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹711 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17% to ₹12,254 crore as against ₹10,439 crore in the year-ago period.
UltraTech Cement Q3 consolidated net more than doubles to ₹1,584 cr1 min read . 02:15 PM IST
Every Warren Buffett needs a Charlie Munger4 min read . 01:27 PM IST
Tesla claims engineer stole secrets just three days into the job2 min read . 07:29 AM IST
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance doubles down on 5G pledge after record profit2 min read . 08:19 AM IST
Net debt reduction during Q3 was ₹2,696 crore and year-to-date it was ₹7,424 crore. Domestic sales during the quarter rose 14% to ₹12,144 crore, said the Aditya Birla Group's cement flagship company.
The company has reported EPS of ₹54.92 for the period ended 31 December, 2020 as compared to ₹24.67 for the period ended 31 December, 2019.
On Friday, the company's shares on NSE closed 0.6% higher at ₹5,580.75 apiece.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.