UltraTech Cement Q3 consolidated net more than doubles to 1,584 cr

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17% to ₹12,254 cr

UltraTech Cement on Saturday reported 120% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹1,584 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹711 crore in the year-ago period.

Net debt reduction during Q3 was ₹2,696 crore and year-to-date it was ₹7,424 crore. Domestic sales during the quarter rose 14% to ₹12,144 crore, said the Aditya Birla Group's cement flagship company.

The company has reported EPS of ₹54.92 for the period ended 31 December, 2020 as compared to ₹24.67 for the period ended 31 December, 2019.

On Friday, the company's shares on NSE closed 0.6% higher at ₹5,580.75 apiece.