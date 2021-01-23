UltraTech Cement Q3 consolidated net more than doubles to 1,584 cr

UltraTech Cement Q3 consolidated net more than doubles to ₹1,584 cr1 min read . 02:15 PM IST
UltraTech Cement on Saturday reported 120% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹1,584 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹711 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17% to ₹12,254 crore as against ₹10,439 crore in the year-ago period.
Net debt reduction during Q3 was ₹2,696 crore and year-to-date it was ₹7,424 crore. Domestic sales during the quarter rose 14% to ₹12,144 crore, said the Aditya Birla Group's cement flagship company.
The company has reported EPS of ₹54.92 for the period ended 31 December, 2020 as compared to ₹24.67 for the period ended 31 December, 2019.
On Friday, the company's shares on NSE closed 0.6% higher at ₹5,580.75 apiece.
