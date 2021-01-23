Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >UltraTech Cement Q3 consolidated net more than doubles to 1,584 cr
(Photo: Reuters)

UltraTech Cement Q3 consolidated net more than doubles to 1,584 cr

1 min read . 02:15 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17% to 12,254 cr

UltraTech Cement on Saturday reported 120% jump in consolidated net profit at 1,584 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 711 crore in the year-ago period.

UltraTech Cement on Saturday reported 120% jump in consolidated net profit at 1,584 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 711 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17% to 12,254 crore as against 10,439 crore in the year-ago period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17% to 12,254 crore as against 10,439 crore in the year-ago period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Net debt reduction during Q3 was 2,696 crore and year-to-date it was 7,424 crore. Domestic sales during the quarter rose 14% to 12,144 crore, said the Aditya Birla Group's cement flagship company.

The company has reported EPS of 54.92 for the period ended 31 December, 2020 as compared to 24.67 for the period ended 31 December, 2019.

On Friday, the company's shares on NSE closed 0.6% higher at 5,580.75 apiece.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.