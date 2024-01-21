Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ultratech Cement Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 67.92% YoY

Livemint

Ultratech Cement Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ultratech Cement declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 7.85% & the profit increased by 67.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.55% and the profit increased by 38.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.52% q-o-q & increased by 5.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 40.96% q-o-q & increased by 53.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 61.61 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 67.97% Y-o-Y.

Ultratech Cement has delivered -0.28% return in the last 1 week, 20.28% return in the last 6 months and -5.82% YTD return.

Currently, Ultratech Cement has a market cap of 285057.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 10526 & 6604.1 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 15 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 12 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Ultratech Cement Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16739.9716012.13+4.55%15520.93+7.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4389.834324.06+1.52%4173.65+5.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization783.48797.83-1.8%723.23+8.33%
Total Operating Expense14268.8814259.07+0.07%13908.31+2.59%
Operating Income2471.091753.06+40.96%1612.62+53.23%
Net Income Before Taxes2355.171689.74+39.38%1527.24+54.21%
Net Income1776.981281.45+38.67%1058.2+67.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS61.6144.43+38.67%36.68+67.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1776.98Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹16739.97Cr

