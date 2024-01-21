Ultratech Cement Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 67.92% YoY

Ultratech Cement declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 7.85% & the profit increased by 67.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.55% and the profit increased by 38.67%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.52% q-o-q & increased by 5.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 40.96% q-o-q & increased by 53.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹61.61 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 67.97% Y-o-Y.

Ultratech Cement has delivered -0.28% return in the last 1 week, 20.28% return in the last 6 months and -5.82% YTD return.

Currently, Ultratech Cement has a market cap of ₹285057.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹10526 & ₹6604.1 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 15 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 12 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Ultratech Cement Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16739.97 16012.13 +4.55% 15520.93 +7.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4389.83 4324.06 +1.52% 4173.65 +5.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 783.48 797.83 -1.8% 723.23 +8.33% Total Operating Expense 14268.88 14259.07 +0.07% 13908.31 +2.59% Operating Income 2471.09 1753.06 +40.96% 1612.62 +53.23% Net Income Before Taxes 2355.17 1689.74 +39.38% 1527.24 +54.21% Net Income 1776.98 1281.45 +38.67% 1058.2 +67.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 61.61 44.43 +38.67% 36.68 +67.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1776.98Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹16739.97Cr

