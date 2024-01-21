Ultratech Cement Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 67.92% YoY

Ultratech Cement declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 7.85% & the profit increased by 67.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.55% and the profit increased by 38.67%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.52% q-o-q & increased by 5.18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 40.96% q-o-q & increased by 53.23% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹61.61 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 67.97% Y-o-Y.
Ultratech Cement has delivered -0.28% return in the last 1 week, 20.28% return in the last 6 months and -5.82% YTD return.
Currently, Ultratech Cement has a market cap of ₹285057.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹10526 & ₹6604.1 respectively.
As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 15 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 12 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Ultratech Cement Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16739.97
|16012.13
|+4.55%
|15520.93
|+7.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4389.83
|4324.06
|+1.52%
|4173.65
|+5.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|783.48
|797.83
|-1.8%
|723.23
|+8.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|14268.88
|14259.07
|+0.07%
|13908.31
|+2.59%
|Operating Income
|2471.09
|1753.06
|+40.96%
|1612.62
|+53.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2355.17
|1689.74
|+39.38%
|1527.24
|+54.21%
|Net Income
|1776.98
|1281.45
|+38.67%
|1058.2
|+67.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|61.61
|44.43
|+38.67%
|36.68
|+67.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1776.98Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹16739.97Cr
